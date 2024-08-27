Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessDecember 1, 2024

Building permits

City of Lewiston

City of Lewiston, 101 Fifth St., re-roof of Carnegie Library building in Pioneer Park, $20,235.

Steven Heitzman, 1006 14th St., replacement of residential windows, $14,000.

Sara and Devin Byers, 3412 15th St., residential carport, $40,055.

Landmark Property Group, 111 Main St., tenant improvement for new bar, $75,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1801 Airway Ave., single-family dwelling, $289,204.

Brian and Emily Boyer, 1724 Idaho St., commercial interior alteration for storage units, $65,000.

Christi Chase, 1010 15th Ave., accessory dwelling unit, $10,000.

Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, detached residential garage, $54,539.

Jones Living Trust, 321 Second Ave., No. B, replacement of residential windows, $2,500.

Lewiston Center Equities, 1826 19th Ave., tenant improvement for Hobby Lobby, $3.1 million.

Mark Calene, 1736 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $338,611.

Monte Schmidt, 1937 Birch Ave., deck cover, $4,000.

Johnny Thompson and Jessica Medeiros, single-family dwelling, $314,050.

Luwonna and Norman Smith, 3512 15th St., A-E, commercial roofing, $9,728.

Creta Reilly and Joseph Saxton, 928 10th Ave., residential roofing, $4,000.

Travis and Brie Bartschi, 3315 Sunrise Terrace Lane, residential remodel including addition of rooms, $170,141.

Tracy Hartell, 1418 10th Ave., remove and replace residential deck, $18,000.

Ray and Jolene Esparsen, 102 16th Ave., residential beam replacement, $3,881.

Andy Northrup, 1621 Powers Ave., single-family dwelling, $250,000.

Two Rivers Estates Partnership, 216 Fourth St., commercial re-roof, $5,000.

Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive, commercial roofing, $74,379.

Jamie Martin, 2319 Seventh St., residential rear yard deck, $10,000.

Travis Beck, 3608 13th St., residential accessory buildings, $30,000.

Habitat for Humanity LC Partners, 1535 Alder Ave., single-family dwelling, $272,366.

Scott and Dorinda Michals, 3225 Eighth St., repair of existing residential deck, addition of new deck with connection to existing deck and addition of roof cover, $14,643.

Quality Design Homes, 1816 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $289,204.

Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, bathroom added to detached garage, $5,000.

Jack Adams, 1439 Horizon Court, residential storage/tool shed, $3,000.

Ladder Investments, 3714 Skyview Drive, single-family dwelling, $287,018.

John and Pam Lansing, 1135 12th Ave., residential window replacement, $6,740.

Castle Builders of Idaho, 1730 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $450,000.

Clever Fox Architecture, 1035 21st St., commercial tenant improvement for Patholgists’ Regional Laboratory, $632,590.

Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., concrete slab and lean-to attached to house, $10,000.

Terry Family revocable living trust, 3216 Parkridge Way, residential retaining wall and roof for patio.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Monte Stellyes, 1310 Ripon Ave., residential fence, $30,000.

Nez Perce County

Phillip Hughes, 20654 Yellowstar Lane, Culdesac, single-family dwelling, $221,778.

Caimi Robert, 40481 Bobcat Lane, Lewiston, manufactured home on foundation, $32,793.

Janet Allen, 26339 Tera View Drive, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $44,597.

Bill and Dianna Funke, 15196 Westside Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $124,964.

Bill Stout, 20130 Cottontail Lane, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $52,052.

Kenneth Gonzales, 29123 N. Juliaetta Grade, Juliaetta, reroof existing single-family residence, $8,972.

Don and Kerry Kirby, 19315 Kerby Lane, Lenore, addition to existing structure, $4,712.

Al Haug, Galen Drive, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $118,391.

Chad and Gail Lowe, 33315 Peach Lane, Lenore, manufactured home on foundation, $40,377.

Terry Sheets, 29060 Main St., Lapwai, single-family residence, $177,432.

Nate Anderson, 1502 Richardson Ave., accessory building with living quarters, $48,665.

Craig and Teresa Selby, 34844 River Road, Lenore, accessory building, $48,591.

Blanche Moser, 517 N. Marion St., Peck, addition to existing structure, $6,348.

Paul and Kristine Kirsch, 42590 Waha Road, Lewiston, addition to existing structure, $7,807.

Steven Wright, 21585 Clearwater Ridge Drive, Juliaetta, accessory building, $82,119.

Asotin County

Mark Reiner, 2750 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, garage, $28,224.

Cory Henderson, 1939 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,408.

Ricky Dudley, 2215 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, deck, $4,160.

Brit Ausman, 28566 State Route 129, Anatone, outbuilding, $182,400.

Alan Lutes, 1447 Greco Drive, Clarkston, patio cover, $2,600.

John Leonard, 1366 Perry Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $227,987.

American Tower, 1061 16th Ave., Clarkston, cell tower update, $35,000.

Rick Waltari, 2269 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $38,540.

Thomas and Shery McClintock, 1431 Locust Lane, Clarkston, deck, $2,764.

Travis Hagenah, 1170 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $9,120.

Travis Hagenah, 1110 Maple St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $6,061.

Rock’n J Properties, 43977 Joseph Creek Road, Anatone, deck, $3,900.

City of Clarkston

Sherri Henry, 533 Morrison St., replace residential windows, $27,103.

Banana Belt, 1202 Bridge St., replace commercial grease interceptor, $8,000.

Sabrina Shropshire, 1115 Eighth St., residential window replacement, $6,606.

Craig Watt and Jill Johnson, 1105 12th St., redoing residential exterior wall and window, $4,200.

Related
BusinessDec. 1
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1
Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation awards nearly $700,...
BusinessDec. 1
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and te...
BusinessDec. 1
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 202...
Related
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
BusinessNov. 24
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
BusinessNov. 24
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
BusinessNov. 24
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
Bringing customer service culture to life
BusinessNov. 17
Bringing customer service culture to life
Main Street makeover is being studied
BusinessNov. 10
Main Street makeover is being studied
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
BusinessNov. 10
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
BusinessNov. 10
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
Biz Bits: Bait Shop Grill closes doors after two decades of serving breakfast
BusinessNov. 10
Biz Bits: Bait Shop Grill closes doors after two decades of serving breakfast
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy