Building permits

City of Lewiston

City of Lewiston, 101 Fifth St., re-roof of Carnegie Library building in Pioneer Park, $20,235.

Steven Heitzman, 1006 14th St., replacement of residential windows, $14,000.

Sara and Devin Byers, 3412 15th St., residential carport, $40,055.

Landmark Property Group, 111 Main St., tenant improvement for new bar, $75,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1801 Airway Ave., single-family dwelling, $289,204.

Brian and Emily Boyer, 1724 Idaho St., commercial interior alteration for storage units, $65,000.

Christi Chase, 1010 15th Ave., accessory dwelling unit, $10,000.

Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, detached residential garage, $54,539.

Jones Living Trust, 321 Second Ave., No. B, replacement of residential windows, $2,500.

Lewiston Center Equities, 1826 19th Ave., tenant improvement for Hobby Lobby, $3.1 million.

Mark Calene, 1736 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $338,611.

Monte Schmidt, 1937 Birch Ave., deck cover, $4,000.

Johnny Thompson and Jessica Medeiros, single-family dwelling, $314,050.

Luwonna and Norman Smith, 3512 15th St., A-E, commercial roofing, $9,728.

Creta Reilly and Joseph Saxton, 928 10th Ave., residential roofing, $4,000.

Travis and Brie Bartschi, 3315 Sunrise Terrace Lane, residential remodel including addition of rooms, $170,141.

Tracy Hartell, 1418 10th Ave., remove and replace residential deck, $18,000.

Ray and Jolene Esparsen, 102 16th Ave., residential beam replacement, $3,881.

Andy Northrup, 1621 Powers Ave., single-family dwelling, $250,000.

Two Rivers Estates Partnership, 216 Fourth St., commercial re-roof, $5,000.

Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive, commercial roofing, $74,379.

Jamie Martin, 2319 Seventh St., residential rear yard deck, $10,000.

Travis Beck, 3608 13th St., residential accessory buildings, $30,000.

Habitat for Humanity LC Partners, 1535 Alder Ave., single-family dwelling, $272,366.

Scott and Dorinda Michals, 3225 Eighth St., repair of existing residential deck, addition of new deck with connection to existing deck and addition of roof cover, $14,643.

Quality Design Homes, 1816 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $289,204.

Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, bathroom added to detached garage, $5,000.

Jack Adams, 1439 Horizon Court, residential storage/tool shed, $3,000.

Ladder Investments, 3714 Skyview Drive, single-family dwelling, $287,018.

John and Pam Lansing, 1135 12th Ave., residential window replacement, $6,740.

Castle Builders of Idaho, 1730 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $450,000.

Clever Fox Architecture, 1035 21st St., commercial tenant improvement for Patholgists’ Regional Laboratory, $632,590.

Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., concrete slab and lean-to attached to house, $10,000.

Terry Family revocable living trust, 3216 Parkridge Way, residential retaining wall and roof for patio.