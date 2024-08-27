Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessDecember 15, 2024

Building permits

City of Lewiston

Troy and Shirley Martin, 409 Linden Ave., residential accessory buildings, $26,780.

Jerry Broenneke, 1715 Richardson Ave., residential accessory buildings, $7,400.

Eric Doering, 329 Fifth Ave., residential reroof, $3,890.

Albert Velarde, 1306 Burrell Ave., residential basement remodel, $12,000.

822 Sixteenth LLC, 822 16th Ave., commercial reroof, $39,712.

Marshall and Maria Mangum, 1122 20th St., residential addition of living room space, $80,000.

Andrew Glenn, 1024 Alder Ave., residential addition of a shop, $199,985.

Yolin & Eriks Super Awesome Trust, 226 22nd St. N, commercial reroof, $44,165.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Andy and Deanna Anderst, 838 Pine St., residential accessory buildings, $72,789.

AM Builders, 3205 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $250,000.

Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave., residential accessory buildings, $12,000.

Shad and Jana Brown, 3623 14th St., residential solar panels, $13,120.

David and Loretta Stowers, 619 Warner Ave., residential accessory buildings, $13,300.

Michael Kuchmak, 633 Burrell Ave., residential porch cover, $20,900.

Gladys and Kim Bedwell, 2024 Alder Ave., residential accessory buildings, $58,400.

Jerry Nickles, 1509 Linden Ave., residential window replacement, $5,000.

Dale and Lois Treib, 2414 14th St., residential retaining wall, $23,000.

Related
BusinessDec. 15
Sam’s Appliance offers sales, repairs and at-home visits
BusinessDec. 15
Fresh take on a local favorite
BusinessDec. 15
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for e...
BusinessDec. 1
Building permits
Related
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
BusinessDec. 1
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
BusinessDec. 1
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
BusinessNov. 24
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
BusinessNov. 24
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
BusinessNov. 24
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
Bringing customer service culture to life
BusinessNov. 17
Bringing customer service culture to life
Main Street makeover is being studied
BusinessNov. 10
Main Street makeover is being studied
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy