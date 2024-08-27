Building permits

City of Lewiston
Troy and Shirley Martin, 409 Linden Ave., residential accessory buildings, $26,780.
Jerry Broenneke, 1715 Richardson Ave., residential accessory buildings, $7,400.
Eric Doering, 329 Fifth Ave., residential reroof, $3,890.
Albert Velarde, 1306 Burrell Ave., residential basement remodel, $12,000.
822 Sixteenth LLC, 822 16th Ave., commercial reroof, $39,712.
Marshall and Maria Mangum, 1122 20th St., residential addition of living room space, $80,000.
Andrew Glenn, 1024 Alder Ave., residential addition of a shop, $199,985.
Yolin & Eriks Super Awesome Trust, 226 22nd St. N, commercial reroof, $44,165.
Andy and Deanna Anderst, 838 Pine St., residential accessory buildings, $72,789.
AM Builders, 3205 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave., residential accessory buildings, $12,000.
Shad and Jana Brown, 3623 14th St., residential solar panels, $13,120.
David and Loretta Stowers, 619 Warner Ave., residential accessory buildings, $13,300.
Michael Kuchmak, 633 Burrell Ave., residential porch cover, $20,900.
Gladys and Kim Bedwell, 2024 Alder Ave., residential accessory buildings, $58,400.
Jerry Nickles, 1509 Linden Ave., residential window replacement, $5,000.
Dale and Lois Treib, 2414 14th St., residential retaining wall, $23,000.