Building permits

City of Lewiston

Verne and Leeanne McMaster, 1209 Airway Ave., replacement of residential window and door, $10,565.

Kyley Sells and Michael Coen, 1918 13th Ave., repair of residential fire damage, $100,000.

Elizabeth Braker and Livia Peart, 911 11th Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $2,100.

Mark Mayer, 928 Vista Ave., residential pole building, $21,113.

Odom Corporation, 3106 E. Main St., replacement of three commercial windows, $3,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1809 Airway Ave., single family dwelling, $264,032.

Odom Corporation, 3106 E. Main St., addition of new office to existing commercial office space, $2,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1807 Airway Ave., single-family dwelling, $264,032.

S & J Teng, 719 21st St., Suite 2, creation of two new commercial tenant spaces and restrooms, $50,000.

Karie Griffis, 3434 18th St., residential pole building, $33,240.

Joe Archer, 3815 15th St., replacement of residential windows, $12,600.

Tobin and Carleen Baldwin, 409 Park Drive, residential pole building, $7,500.

Rocky Barlow, 535 28th St. N., commercial, metal-framed, shell building, $400,000.

Sol Warnock, 502 25th Ave., enlargement of residential wall opening, $2,750.