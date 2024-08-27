Building permits

City of Lewiston
Allen and Cheryl Ashby, 3535 Ninth St., replacement of 11 residential windows, $37,678.
Garry and Karen Nestler, 3816 21st St., replacement of seven residential windows and a door, $28,762.
Scott and Debra McClean, 1435 Powers Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $11,644.
Trampus Caddell and Marlene Marlatt, 641 23rd Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $2,800.
David Schleiger and Dale Schleiger, 716 Sixth Ave., residential roof sheeting, $2,250.
Kile Allen, 3210 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $240,000.
Ray Zielinski, 1417 Bryden Ave., replacement of five residential windows, $3,700.
Miranda Krasselt, 2505 14th St. C, replacement of commercial windows and doors, $12,300.
Scott Carlton, 301 16th Ave., residential drywall and insulation, $5,000.
Harp57 LLC, 1112 Airway Ave., temporary prefab office, $32,000.
Sarah and Jack Delfino, 1335 Birch Ave., pole barn, $34,850.
Mary and Lawrence Kress, 1134 Warner Ave. replacement of residential windows, $7,097.
Quality Design Homes, 3419 Glacier Drive, single-family dwelling, $267,714.
Brad and Terri Johnson, 1418 Hemlock Ave., replacement of residential windows, $27,214.
MPT of Lewiston-RCCH LLC, 415 Sixth St., installation of steel stairs at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, $65,000.
Lizabeth Wilks, 3223 Meadowlark Drive, new residential deck with partial covered roof, $17,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1810 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.
Landmark Property Group, 128 Main St., Suite 1, construction of commercial offices, $12,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1812 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.
3 C’s Construction, 3422 Sixth St., residential basement remodel with bathroom, storage and living area, $30,000.
AM Builders LLC, 3212 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
Federal Cartridge Co., 1023 Snake River Ave., addition of changing rooms, $28,000.
Jesse Meyer and Kaylee Meyer, 1108 Vineyard Drive, addition of mezzanine to existing residential shop, $3,500.
Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2034 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Quality Design Homes, 2036 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Kimberly Ells, 1220 14th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $33,600.
Patrick McNamara, 275 Westlake Drive, Clarkston, solar panels, $38,000.
City of Clarkston
Jeffrey Dietrich, 1017 13th St., duplex, $110,000.
Quality Behavioral Health, 1313 Sixth St., move wall, $5,000.