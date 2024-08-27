Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
BusinessFebruary 9, 2025

Building permits

City of Lewiston

Allen and Cheryl Ashby, 3535 Ninth St., replacement of 11 residential windows, $37,678.

Garry and Karen Nestler, 3816 21st St., replacement of seven residential windows and a door, $28,762.

Scott and Debra McClean, 1435 Powers Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $11,644.

Trampus Caddell and Marlene Marlatt, 641 23rd Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $2,800.

David Schleiger and Dale Schleiger, 716 Sixth Ave., residential roof sheeting, $2,250.

Kile Allen, 3210 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $240,000.

Ray Zielinski, 1417 Bryden Ave., replacement of five residential windows, $3,700.

Miranda Krasselt, 2505 14th St. C, replacement of commercial windows and doors, $12,300.

Scott Carlton, 301 16th Ave., residential drywall and insulation, $5,000.

Harp57 LLC, 1112 Airway Ave., temporary prefab office, $32,000.

Sarah and Jack Delfino, 1335 Birch Ave., pole barn, $34,850.

Mary and Lawrence Kress, 1134 Warner Ave. replacement of residential windows, $7,097.

Quality Design Homes, 3419 Glacier Drive, single-family dwelling, $267,714.

Brad and Terri Johnson, 1418 Hemlock Ave., replacement of residential windows, $27,214.

MPT of Lewiston-RCCH LLC, 415 Sixth St., installation of steel stairs at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, $65,000.

Lizabeth Wilks, 3223 Meadowlark Drive, new residential deck with partial covered roof, $17,000.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Quality Design Homes, 1810 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.

Landmark Property Group, 128 Main St., Suite 1, construction of commercial offices, $12,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1812 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.

3 C’s Construction, 3422 Sixth St., residential basement remodel with bathroom, storage and living area, $30,000.

AM Builders LLC, 3212 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $250,000.

Federal Cartridge Co., 1023 Snake River Ave., addition of changing rooms, $28,000.

Jesse Meyer and Kaylee Meyer, 1108 Vineyard Drive, addition of mezzanine to existing residential shop, $3,500.

Asotin County

Quality Design Homes, 2034 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.

Quality Design Homes, 2036 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.

Kimberly Ells, 1220 14th St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $33,600.

Patrick McNamara, 275 Westlake Drive, Clarkston, solar panels, $38,000.

City of Clarkston

Jeffrey Dietrich, 1017 13th St., duplex, $110,000.

Quality Behavioral Health, 1313 Sixth St., move wall, $5,000.

Related
BusinessFeb. 9
Burrell roundabout gets a new feature
BusinessFeb. 9
Intersection near LHS is ‘an area of concern’
BusinessFeb. 9
Biz Bits: Beautiful Downtown Lewiston doles out annual award...
BusinessFeb. 9
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her ma...
Related
Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott
BusinessFeb. 2
Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
BusinessJan. 26
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
BusinessJan. 26
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
BusinessJan. 26
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
Shoppers wrap up 2024 in a spending mood
BusinessJan. 19
Shoppers wrap up 2024 in a spending mood
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy