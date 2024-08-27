Building permits

City of Lewiston

Allen and Cheryl Ashby, 3535 Ninth St., replacement of 11 residential windows, $37,678.

Garry and Karen Nestler, 3816 21st St., replacement of seven residential windows and a door, $28,762.

Scott and Debra McClean, 1435 Powers Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $11,644.

Trampus Caddell and Marlene Marlatt, 641 23rd Ave., replacement of two residential windows, $2,800.

David Schleiger and Dale Schleiger, 716 Sixth Ave., residential roof sheeting, $2,250.

Kile Allen, 3210 Blackhawk Court, single-family dwelling, $240,000.

Ray Zielinski, 1417 Bryden Ave., replacement of five residential windows, $3,700.

Miranda Krasselt, 2505 14th St. C, replacement of commercial windows and doors, $12,300.

Scott Carlton, 301 16th Ave., residential drywall and insulation, $5,000.

Harp57 LLC, 1112 Airway Ave., temporary prefab office, $32,000.

Sarah and Jack Delfino, 1335 Birch Ave., pole barn, $34,850.

Mary and Lawrence Kress, 1134 Warner Ave. replacement of residential windows, $7,097.

Quality Design Homes, 3419 Glacier Drive, single-family dwelling, $267,714.

Brad and Terri Johnson, 1418 Hemlock Ave., replacement of residential windows, $27,214.

MPT of Lewiston-RCCH LLC, 415 Sixth St., installation of steel stairs at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, $65,000.

Lizabeth Wilks, 3223 Meadowlark Drive, new residential deck with partial covered roof, $17,000.