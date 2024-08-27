Building permits

Ashley Munoz, Reservation Line, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $85,533.

Ronald and Rosalee Moulden, 21940 Wildlife Lane, accessory building, $4,683, and second accessory building at the same address, $5,796.

Barry Sturbaum, 34074 Grandview Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $10,123.

Paul Rolinett, 7578 Amberview Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.

Sheila Nedrow, 1969 Quail Knoll, Lewiston, pool, $25,000.

City of Lewiston

Mike and Jill Schmidt, 3213 Pathfinder Way, residential swimming pool, $30,000.

White F Street Property, 1028 F St., remove three commercial exterior windows and replace with two windows, $3,500.

Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave. B, accessory dwelling unit, $13,000.

Mark and Diana Zagelow, 828 Airway Ave., residential storage/garage pole building, $54,100.