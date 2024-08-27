Building permits

City of Lewiston
Stephen and Alta Carter, 3419 16th St., replace 11 residential windows, $9,800.
Protestant Episcopal Church, 812 Seventh Ave., construction of deck with railings, $9,000.
MPT of Lewiston-RCCH, 415 Sixth St., second-floor reception area and nurse station remodel at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, $12,000.
Wayne Scott/Baridaho LLC, 119 New Sixth St., Suite 100, conversion of commercial space to beer and wine bar, $5,000.
Bedrock LLC, 2632 Nez Perce Drive, Famous Footwear remodel, $110,597.
Leanne and Christopher Coupe, 1412 Grelle Ave., replace residential roof sheathing, $6,888.
Preston and Kristin Comstock, 434 Preston Ave., single-family dwelling, $616,665.