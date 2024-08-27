Building permits

Gerald and Maureen Hewett, 3510 Ninth St., residential shop, $56,000.

Steven Leto, 431 13th St., addition to residential garage, $15,000.

Lewiston Clarkston Partners in Habitat for Humanity, 2200 Eighth Ave., interior commercial remodel, $80,000.

S & J Teng LLC, 719 Seventh St., Suite 3, addition of wall to create two tenant spaces, no value listed.

Steve and Michelle Lustig, 337 W. Swallows View Drive, residential kitchen remodel, $20,000.

Todd Professional Building LLC, 222 Southway Ave., commercial renovation of second floor, including removal of walls and addition of coffee bar, $25,000.

Asotin County

Daniel Standerfer, 1547 Seventh Ave., Clarkston, deck, $10,912.

Te Amo Rapids LLC, 2444 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $187,014.

Te Amo Rapids LLC, 2445 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $240,054.