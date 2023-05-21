Asotin County
Ronald Lamb, 1725 Osborn Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $22,800.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
American Tower, 1061 16th Ave., Clarkston, tower equipment, $25,000.
Te Amo Rapido, 2430 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $155,431.
Te Amo Rapido, 2431 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $173,572.
Te Amo Rapido, 2432 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $156,627.
Te Amo Rapido, 2433 Legacy Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $146,480.
Marla Griffiths, 1331 Toby Lane, Clarkston, residential remodel, $2,500.
Eric Johnson, 1860 Frederickson Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $2,800.
City of Clarkston
Happy Day Corp., care of Tomato Brothers, 200 Bridge St., remodel sunroom, $11,000.
City of Lewiston
David James, 1806 Birch Drive, remove residential interior wall, $6,400.
Stephen McCollum, 3428 Eighth St., residential pole building, $35,000.
Elena Mechling, 1924 Powers Ave., residential fencing, $8,817.
Scot Burrup, 3228 Sixth St., residential carport, $11,719.
Kathy Teitjen, 809 Park Drive, patio and patio cover, $6,185.
Mike and Cindy Lindauer, 422 Fifth St., replacement of residential sheathing, $2,675.
Lance Rinard, 3333 Country Club Drive, residential garage, $32,000.
Bedrock LLC, 2640 Nez Perce Drive, interior alteration of new commercial building space, $165,000.
SFP-B Limited Partnership, 1408 Main St., temporary commercial showroom structure, $27,000.
Phillips Agency, Inc., 532 Bryden Ave., remove and replace commercial shingles, $56,000.
Zinona Hough, 3005 Sixth Ave., residential patio cover, $3,703.
David Cicrich, 3516 Eighth St., residential attached garage, $48,397.
Glenn Jefferson, 1220 Alder Ave., solar panels, $18,000.
Jim White, 1236 Alder Ave., residential carport addition to shop, $6,100.
Quality Design Homes, 1557 Frontier Drive, single-family dwelling, $351,025.
