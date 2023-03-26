Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2589 Springsnow St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Asotin County
Quality Design Homes, 2591 Springsnow St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Nathan Uhlorn, 691 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $339,528.
Scott Payne, 1291 Kestrel Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $371,108.
Tim Klodt, 921 Perro Pointe Road, Asotin, single-family residence, $538,974.
Sandra Lunders, 1933 Parkview Court, Clarkston, deck, $8,192.
Edward and Janet Marugg, 2618 Sunset Court, Clarkston, deck, $7,680.
Terry and Vicki Buell, 3755 Nicklaus Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $7,980.
Charles and Kathi Ballard, 2606 23rd St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $172,609.
Ron Nugen, 2021 Marilyn Way, Clarkston, outbuilding, $16,128.
Richard Hough, 32240 State Route 129, Asotin, outbuilding, $18,144.
Chad and Kari Lewis, 1783 River Canyon Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $88,000.
Craig Johnsen, 1436 Collier Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $35,788.
Robert and Cari Meyers, 1975 Rivercrest Drive, Clarkston, swimming pool, no value available.
City of Clarkston
Lowell A. Oliver, 1324 McCarroll St., convert garage into living space, $21,000.
Derrick and Sarah Dempsey, 705 12th St., pole building, $15,000.
Brad and Casey Cook, 429 Seventh St., install for new construction of duplex, $28,295.
Dean H. Hattan, 939 Beachview Blvd., residential addition, $35,000.
Brad and Bethaney Fehrenkamp, 718 Highland Ave., pole building, $50,000.
