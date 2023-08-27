City of Lewiston
Jeff Anderson, 2312 14th Ave., solar panels, $22,560.
Jacob Dean, 1817 14th St., solar panels, $14,100.
Quality Design Homes, 1438 Horizon Court, single-family residence,$277,282.
Brian and Elaine Casteel, 1704 Grelle Ave., solar panels, $22,560.
Marshal Black, 312 Reservoir Court, carport/deck, $7,100.
Eugene Golla, 2003 13th St., solar panels, $11,280.
Handyman Home Services, 2221 11th Ave., residential additions, $11,512.
Swift Transportation Co Inc. – Port of Lewiston, 1616 Sixth Ave. N, tenant improvement, $725,000.
Swift Transportation Co Inc. – Port of Lewiston, 1607 Fifth Ave. N, tenant improvement, $125,000.
Rodney Smith, 1536 Quail Run Drive, solar panels, $16,920.
Lewiston Orchards Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., roofing, $89,641.
Justin Westerman, 603 Burrell Ave., residential additions, $5,000.
Ralph Denio, 530 17th Ave., Unit A, carport/deck, $5,000.
Daniel Anderson, 1407 Birch Ave., large residential accessory buildings, $39,489.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3201 Parkridge Way, single-family residence, $375,000.
Dennis and Melanie Pappas, 545 Valley Vista Blvd., single-family residence, $348,436.
Focus Contracting, 1805 16th St., single-family residence, $161,000.
Mark Alexander, 128 Main St., update heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $3,000.
Mark Andrews, 1203 Richardson Ave., solar panels, $11,280.
Victoria King, 3519 11th St., small residential accessory buildings, $20,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1506 Horizon Court, single-family residence, $288,183.
Brett Harris, 3215 Pathfinder Way, residential swimming pool, $20,000.
Quality Design Homes, 3218 Expedition Way, single-family residence, $257,582.
Mark Alexander, 504 Main St., Suite 210, privacy wall, $3,200.
Andrew Glenn, 3815 14th St. small residential accessory buildings, $11,000.
Michael Lorentz, 3310 15th St., concrete wall, $10,000.
Ross Keller, 2807 Fourth Ave., carport/deck, $5,000.
Mike Roughton, 3816 14th St. E, residential swimming pool, $25,000.
Matt Anderson Davis, 1553 Frontier Drive, small residential accessory buildings, $47,866.
Charlene Olson, 3716 11th St. C, residential remodel, $40,000.
Kelby Fuchs, 1010 Burrell Ave., large residential accessory buildings, $37,291.
Mike Brinkley, 3713 17th St., small residential accessory buildings, $15,000.
Steven Leto, 431 13th St., residential additions, $20,000.
Nez Perce County
Larry Sullivan, Tammany Creek Road, accessory building, $33,744.
Charles MacDonald, 18733 Redbird Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $12,148.
Dan and Kathleen Hanberg, Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $127,930.
Vurrell Finch, 5326 Lapwai Road, single-family residence, $543,501.
Freedom Northwest Credit Union, 2909 Albright Grade, commercial building, $60,000.
Robert and Corey Frazier, 26746 Deer Creek Road, Winchester, accessory building with living quarters, $63,802.
Norman Mitchell, Country Rose Lane, Lapwai, accessory building, $33,744 and single-family residence, $366,143.
Roy Busch, Granite Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $18,981.
Rob and Tabitha Fabian, 16812 Red Bird Road, Lewiston, accessory building, $104,256.
Airbridge Broadband, Culdesac, commercial communication tower, $4,000.
Ryan Egge, 21947 Wildlife Lane, Lapwai, manufactured home on permanent foundation, $37,292.
CCI Speer, 2299 Snake River Ave., addition to existing commercial building, $50,000.
Mark Medley, Woodhaven Lane, Lenore, commercial water reservoir, $13,500.
Clay Nicolsen, 2527 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston, accessory building, $10,123.
Patrick and Rebecca Colwell, 21473 Big Canyon Road, Peck, roofing, $16,000.
Asotin County
Quality Designs Homes, 2031 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Quality Designs Homes, 2033 Springsnow Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $174,588.
Carl Graf, 3309 Michael Drive, Clarkston, swimming pool, no value listed.
Kelly Adams, 2537 18th St.,Clarkston, outbuilding, $10,080.
City of Clarkston
Randall and Joanne McCall, 3139 Fifth St., installation of a 1-ton mini-split ductless cooling and heating system, $5,100.
Joseph and Marjorie Caetona, 1325 Eighth St., replace sewer line, $7,559.
Jennifer Schlit and Douglas Age, 1313 Fifth St., installation of solar panels, $62,403.
Earl Blake, 907 Third St., update existing home, $15,000.
Apogee Sports Bar and Restaurant, 814 Sixth St., addition of new kitchen and lobby and other upgrades, $361,856.
Lowell Oliver, 1324 McCarroll St., basement remodel, $31,000.
C&P Knelsen Properties, 725 Sixth St., various renovations, $8,400.