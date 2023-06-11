Asotin County
Preston Mitchell, 2242 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, single-family residence, $155,712.
Matthew Beale, 2116 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $41,160.
Willie Ziegler, 1021 Wash-ington St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $4,032.
Jeremy Burt, 1107 21st Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $1,680.
Nicholas Azevedo, 2626 Florence Lane, Clarkston, residential remodel, $10,000.
City of Clarkston
Sandra J. Fahey, 716 Chestnut St., pole building, $20,000.
City of Lewiston
Josnkip LLLP, 124 Thain Road, installation of new commercial roof, $31,000.
Gary Versteegh, 3526 11th St., Unit 1, installation of roof over existing deck, $2,747.
Tyler Reynolds, 2606 Eighth Ave., frame in and enclose carport, $7,472.
Douglas Miller, 1318 20th St., enlarge residential bathroom and closet, $16,583.
Shedd Richard, 1008 10th Ave., detached residential garage, $30,000.
Angela Hackler, 1414 14th Ave., detached residential garage, $51,057.
Lucas Fowler, 611 23rd Ave., finish residential basement, $15,000.
Dea Hibdon, 313 Karin Ave., replace existing residential deck, $4,028.
Robert Allison, 1418 18th St., residential pole building, $7,898.
Josh Martin, 1728 Alder Ave., detached residential garage, $25,000.
TA Finch Investments, 2117 Eighth Ave., interior and exterior remodel of existing Arby’s, $230,000.
Valley Boys & Girls Club, 1212 Ninth Ave., bathroom remodel in all classrooms, $75,000.
Pope Management, 505 22nd St. N., commercial reroofing, $30,000.
Matt Wagner, 2243 Powers Drive, single-family dwelling, $379,904.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 3723 Skyview Drive, single-family dwelling, $467,737.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 2223 Powers Drive, single-family dwelling, $319,936.
Greco Construction, 2240 Powers Drive, single-family dwelling, $527,191.
Quality Design Homes, 1427 Horizon Court, single-family dwelling, $280,684.
Stephen Kingsley, 2964 Mayfair Ridge, residential addition, $5,315.
Nez Perce County
Luke and Sarah Brymer, Clark St., Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $218,664.
Tyler Jenkins, 1823 Vinifera Blvd., Lewiston, accessory building, $66,945.
Noah and Taylor Gilmore, River Road, Lenore, manufactured home on permanent foundation, $27,755.
William and Gail Woolett, 2017 Quail Knoll Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $16,872.
Nez Perce County, 1231 Main St., courthouse, $5.37 million.
Brad Gablehouse, 150 N. Park St., Peck, accessory building, $33,744.
Chad and Brandy Welker, 3809 22nd St., Lewiston, foundation only, $26,770.
Case Stedham, 2335 23rd St., Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $46,401.
