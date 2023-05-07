City of Lewiston
Neil and Stephanie Goeckner, 2310 Frontage Road, addition to warehouse, $47,000.
City of Lewiston
Neil and Stephanie Goeckner, 2310 Frontage Road, addition to warehouse, $47,000.
Beejay Turner, 2039 First St., residential swimming pool, $20,000.
Tad Thornton, 1011 Hemlock Drive, add great room over residential garage, $167,492.
Landmark Property Group, 1209 Main St., replace commercial windows, $175,000.
Ryan Bircher, 802 Prospect Ave., addition to residential garage, $14,000.
Tina Poe, 912 Vineyard Drive, two-story residential addition, $184,000.
Jeremy Ewing, 3312 Eighth St., residential pole building and single-family dwelling, $380,266.
Kathleen Connerley, 1612 Bryden Ave., residential remodel of two bathrooms, $3,425.
Daniel Jimenez, 1212 Ninth St., residential detached garage, $50,000.
James Seymour, 1226 Airway Ave., residential pre-built shed, $23,091.
William Grubin, 3410 Fifth St. E, enclose residential carport, $9,024.
Independent School District, 3610 12th St., install roofing, $393,278.
Noemy and Victor Deutsch, 3515 16th St., carport/deck, $3,000.
Kyle and Jessica Bean, 1715 Cedar Drive, residential remodel including finishing basement, removing wall in kitchen and reframing deck, $20,000.
Nez Perce County
Jeanine Ruegsegger, 34651 Pheasant Loop Road, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $294,481.
Nick and Jolyn Hobson, 2048 Mountain Vista Court, Lewiston, single-family residence, $474,792.
Patsy and Hank Greber, 19785 Windy Lane, Lenore, roofing, $50,000.
Shelly Winters, 19378 Homestead Loop, Lewiston, accessory building, $133,890.
Glen Seekins, 801 O’Connor Road, Lewiston, single-family residence and accessory building, $873,823.
Steve Sailer, 15621 Rodeo Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $33,740.
Vickie Carlson, 320 N. May St., Peck, covered porch, $5,796.
Thomas Uhling, 6280 Hepton Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $10,000.
Travis Beller, 2112 Mountain Vista Court, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $378,887.
Robert Mohr, 36626 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore, accessory building, $51,413.
Randy Gossage, 2307 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $26,151.
Jake Kidder, 2405 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, accessory building, $6,758.
Jared and Carli Boyle, Highway 3, single-family dwelling, $309,778.
Glenn Newfield, 30097 Sweetwater Lane, Lapwai, accessory building, $27,332.
Stephan and Patricia Luchte, 19871 Pinehaven Lane, Lenore, single-family dwelling, $340,052.
Bryan and Tami Farrell, Sunnyside Bench, Lenore, accessory building, $24,295.
Gerald and Deanna Erickson, Lonesome Hollow Lane, Lapwai, manufactured home on foundation, $23,200.
Asotin County
Brad Kjack, 1339 Perry Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $272,966.
Rich Witters, 7957 Snake River Road, Asotin, deck, $11,728.
Marc Keefer, 2001 Linden St., Clarkston, remodel, $10,000.
Mark Nicholas, 1983 Rivercrest Drive, Clarkston, deck, $5,568.
Randy Olsen, 2621 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston, single-family residence, $404,791.
Brandon Cleveland, 1438 Locust Lane, Clarkston, residential remodel, $39,744.
Jaskaran Sohal, 344 Sparrowhawk Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $67,200.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.