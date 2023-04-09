City of Lewiston
Matt Chinchinian, 1928 Ninth Ave., new residential windows and fix of subfloor in bathroom, $23,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1432 Horizon Court, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Jeffrey Hall, 919 Airway Ave., solar panels, $6,501.
Albert and Nancy Velarde, 1306 Burrell Ave., residential bathroom remodel, $5,000.
RRR Properties, 1824 Main St., commercial roofing, $140,248.
Mike Brown, 3714 20th St., residential pole building, $32,875.
Howard Day, 921 14th St., two residential basement windows and one slider window, $9,330.
Beier Properties, 1029 Main St., commercial roofing, $16,750.
Alexandar Pappas, 411 29th St., residential addition of bath, laundry room and window to basement, $19,500.
Idaho First International Bank, 835 Main St., commercial roofing, $82,700.
Esther and Jeremy Dalton, 732 Burrell Ave., residential pole building with lean-to, $36,474.
David Orr, 530 Valley Vista Blvd., residential reframe of two windows and replacement of two windows, $5,500.
Asotin County
Peter Muller, 1629 Highland Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $18,144.
John Jackson, 2631 13th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $351,046.
Scott Henderson, 1530 Swallows Crest, Clarkston, retaining wall, $51,000.
Robert Pernsteiner, 1433 Libby St., Clarkston, residential remodel, $6,570.
Ron Garrett, 2213 South Slope Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $21,924.
City of Clarkston
Caleb Goeckner, 717 10th St., residential remodel, $8,000.
Robert M. Meyers, and Reid and Kristin Folsom, 1336 Fifth St., dental clinic addition, $267,298.
