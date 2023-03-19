City of Lewiston
Hank Weaver, 3630 18th St., detached residential garage, $67,012.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 3:02 am
City of Lewiston
Hank Weaver, 3630 18th St., detached residential garage, $67,012.
Daniel Rudolph, 3217 Fourth St., detached residential garage with carport, $51,510.
Marcia McWhorter, 3434 18th St., residential garage, $45,783.
Allen Han, 1407 Main St., commercial roofing, $72,385.
Doug Osburn, 1118 17th Ave., pole barn, $26,326.
Marlene and Todd Smith, 519 Burrell Ave., replace seven residential windows, $5,850.
Matt Mabino, 301 21st Ave., 608 square feet of residential space over unfinished basement, $151,468.
Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., finish residential basement with two egress windows, $15,000.
Lewiston Veterinary Clinic, 421 N. 22nd St., roofing, $78,692.
Nathan Hutchison, 916 Vista Ave., pole barn, $59,234.
Quality Design Homes, 1435 Horizon Court, single family dwelling, $393,645.
Sparklight, 2320 Nez Perce Grade, commercial interior remodel, $25,000.
John Cook, 3422 Seventh St. E, solar panels, $7,317.
Theodore Birch, 1937 Grelle Ave., solar panels, $6,502.
Mat Bonebrake, 3617 16th St., convert residential garage to living space, $2,600.
Jason and Jenna Fortier, 3521 Eighth St. E, pole building, $18,955.
Zack Garner, 221 Preston Ave., addition of second level to home, $127,549.
Betty Jordan, 233 W. Larkspur Lane, replacement residential deck, $10,579.
Richard Buttenhoff, 1547 Compass Court, residential detached garage, $57,439.
Shad Blewett, 1905 Birch Ave., pole building, $23,693.
Laurie Wilson, 1509 17th Ave., egress window, $2,500.
Holiday Inn Express, 2425 Nez Perce Drive, commercial interior remodel, $117,000.
Luke Blount, 1735 Canyon Crest Way, single family dwelling, $317,879.
Jake and Christina Cahill, 1831 Airway Ave., single-family dwelling, $514,666.
Jim Peterson, 1056 Ripon Ave., pole building, $36,941.
John Powers, 1732 Grelle Ave., carport/deck, $5,208.
Scott Brown, 434 Warner Ave., manufactured home, $100,000.
Christina Green, 3410 Eighth St. F, replace a residential window, $2,200.
Rob Hays, 1417 Alder Ave., residential swimming pool, $25,000.
Hank Weaver, 3680 18th St., addition of bathroom to shop, $3,959.
Rogers Property Management, 1835 G St., commercial roofing, $41,458.
Rogers Motors Inc., 2203 16th Ave., commercial roofing, $166,621.
Pro property Management, 1434 Powers Ave., residential roofing, $3,600.
Jay Leavett, 1746 Canyon Crest Way, single-family dwelling, $376,762.
Asotin County
Charles and Kathi Ballard, 2606 23rd St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $20,749.
Jeffrey and Lori Eller, 3330 Clemans Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $10,944.
City of Clarkston
Monique Spears, 1328 Eighth St., interior basement remodel, $4,000.
Albert and Kerry Reagan, 710 Seventh St., remodel two apartments, $53,279.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.