Asotin County
Brit Ausman, 3116 Clemans Road, Clarkston, residential remodel, $10,000.
Frank Van Liew, 2721 Smyth Road, Anatone, single-family residence, $274,411.
Kent Holyoke, 2790 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, retaining wall, $20,000.
Michael Crane, 2970 Dove Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $21,840.
Michael Zeimantz, 45386 State Highway 129, Anatone, outbuilding, $6,300.
Dewayne Weaver, 3256 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, residential remodel, $118,700.
Clarkston
Tri-State Memorial Hospital, 1221 Highland Ave., interior remodel for a new imaging room, $850,000.
City of Lewiston
TA Finch Investments, 1840 19th Ave., remodel for kitchen and warehouse, $810,200.
Bradley Stinson, 1536 Airway Ave., residential pole building, $33,697.
Katie and Nate Rigby, 3739 Skyview Drive, single-family dwelling, $45,000.
Kenneth and Barbara Clark, 1915 Alder Drive, solar panels, $13,160.
Michael Dancy, 1830 Clearview Point Drive, solar panels, $37,600.
Brian Hepburn, 1821 Powers Drive, solar panels, $17,860.
A & A Construction and Development, 2647 Nez Perce Drive, four-story hotel with pool, restaurant and extended stay building, $14.5 million.
Mary Butler, 3130 D Fourth St.., change out 12 residential windows, $11,348.
Eddie Lynch, 1302 Powers Ave., residential pole building, $52,652.
Graig Emerson, 222 Prospect Blvd., residential garage, $44,940.
Ron Rodhe, 337 Stewart Ave., addition to attached garage, $30,000.
City Service Valcon LLC, 2020 N & S Highway, commercial installation of 30,000-gallon propane tank, $100,000.
Bedrock LLC, 2334 Nez Perce Drive, interior finish of commercial suite, $65,000.
Linc Way, 229 23rd Ave., residential addition, $90,000.
Mike and Jill Schmidt, 3213 Pathfinder Way, detached residential garage, $59,570.
Wilber Precast Inc., 2710 Fourth Ave. N, addition for commercial batch plant, $133,579.
Todd Blount, 2235 Powers Drive, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
James White, 613 Prospect Ave., replace 14 residential windows, $8,300.
Tim Bieker, 350 Thain Road, commercial storage addition, $7,975.
Tom Aitken, 702 Mayfair Court, deck with patio cover, $2,930.
Vicky and Gordon Sheets, 1322 Grelle Ave., residential bathroom remodel, $3,367.
Jim Theriverage, 1707 Alder Ave., single-family dwelling, $450,000.
Chris Keil, 1509 Westview Court, solar panels, $11,280.
Quality Design Homes, 1434 Horizon Court, single-family dwelling, $257,582.
Dan Drake, 2015 Cedar Ave., unfinished detached residential garage, $32,875.
Wayne Campbell, 1718 10th Ave., detached residential garage, $16,700.
