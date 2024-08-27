Sections
BusinessSeptember 29, 2024
Building permits

City of Lewiston

Kenneth and Cynthia Stamper, 3511 20th St., garage.

Sherry Carsted, 1506 14th St., residential window replacement, $2,900.

Francis and Margo Maresco, 2110 Ripon Ave., residential addition, interior remodel of kitchen and bathroom and deck, $64,525.

Aubrey Bellowes, 1010 Richardson Ave., residential window replacement, $14,800.

Gary Bergen, 808 Main St., refinish commercial basement, $40,000.

Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane, 419 Snake River Ave., rescue center for unhoused individuals, $2 million.

Gina Schaffer, 3711 21st St., replacement of Sheetrock and insulation at single-family dwelling, $20,000.

Joe McLay, 1416 Grelle Ave., residential accessory building, $44,484.

City of Lewiston, 215 D St., enclose office with new door, $3,000.

Asotin County

Gary Peters, 1915 Cherry St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $90,288.

Michael Burtis, 2286 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $445,222.

William Jennings, 7041 Silcott Road, Clarkston, outbuilding, $63,840.

City of Clarkston

BSMAKK, LLC., 1113 12th St., addition to existing home, $55,000.

Asotin Co. Housing, 1241 Billups St., roof coating restoration, $57,984.

