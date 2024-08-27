Building permits

City of Lewiston

Kenneth and Cynthia Stamper, 3511 20th St., garage.

Sherry Carsted, 1506 14th St., residential window replacement, $2,900.

Francis and Margo Maresco, 2110 Ripon Ave., residential addition, interior remodel of kitchen and bathroom and deck, $64,525.

Aubrey Bellowes, 1010 Richardson Ave., residential window replacement, $14,800.

Gary Bergen, 808 Main St., refinish commercial basement, $40,000.

Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane, 419 Snake River Ave., rescue center for unhoused individuals, $2 million.

Gina Schaffer, 3711 21st St., replacement of Sheetrock and insulation at single-family dwelling, $20,000.