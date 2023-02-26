City of Lewiston
Kalon Company LLC, 801 Eighth St., Lewiston, salon services.
MS2 Technologies LLC, 152 Southport Ave., Lewiston, storing and shipping of dross reducer liquid.
Wrangled and Tamed, 128 Main St., Suite 3, Lewiston, salon services.
DT Studio, 801 Eighth St., Lewiston, salon services.
Esthetics by Lauren, 704 Main St., Lewiston, esthetician services.
Destined Beauty LLC, 830 Main St., Lewiston, esthetician services.
Lacey Kay Hair, 801 Eighth St., Lewis-ton, salon services.
Sage Massage, 1710 G St., Lewiston, massage therapy.
Smokey Diamond Massage and Bodywork, 247 Thain Road, Suite 108, Lewiston, massage therapy.
Play Adventures Pediatric Therapy LLC, 247 Thain Road, Suite 104 and 105, Lewiston, speech language pathologist.
Lumio Hx Inc., 1550 W. Digital Drive, Suite 500, Lehi, Utah, residential solar panel sales and install.
Digfoot Construction LLC, 2002 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
Ace Electrical Services LLC, 2500 S. 5600 W., West Valley City, Utah, electrical contractor.
LC Companion Care LLC, 724 Second St., Clarkston, homemaker services and senior services.
Sideworks, 3533 Sixth St., Lewiston, heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor.
McD Architect, 1015 Alder Ave., Lewis-ton, architect services.
Rob’s Handyman Services, 1916 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, maintenance and repair services.
Two Rivers Drafting, 3626 18th St. C, Lewis-ton, drafting services.
Infinity Accounting Services, LLC, 3119 Sixth St., Lewiston, bookkeeping and accounting.
Issac CLS, 110 10th St., Lewiston, landscaping and sprinkler services.
White Bird Spa Salon, 1302 Vineyard Drive, Lewiston, salon services.
Lochsa Construction LLC, 2224 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, general contractor.
End-n-shine LLC, 820 Third St., Lewiston, residential and commercial cleaning services.
Tamar Graphic Studio, 917 13th St., Apt. 6, Lewiston, photography and graphic design.
Top Shelf Services, LLC, 1912 Powers Drive, Lewiston, residential and commercial cleaning services.
602 Burgers and Dogs, 602 20th St. N., Lewis-ton, restaurant.
Ahnika U’ren, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C4, Lewis-ton, child care.
Blame It All On My Roots, 128 Main St., Suite 3, Lewiston, salon services.
Blue To Gold LLC, 1818 W. Francis Ave., No. 101, Spokane, professional development and education in constitutional law.
Breeze Lyda, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C4, Lewis-ton, child care.
Clistie Adam, 903 16th Ave., Lewiston, child care.
Creative Stitch, 3512 Eighth St., Lewiston, crafts.
Demi Randall, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C4, Lewiston, child care.
Evergreen Counseling Center LLC, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, mental health counseling.
Fat Cat Editing, 3432 Seventh St., Lewiston, manuscript editing, book coaching, publishing consultation.
Hair and Beauty by Jaden, 801 Eighth St., Lewiston, salon services.
Henry Hall, 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Del., security guard.
Ida Foam LLC, 732 Mount Idaho Grade Road, Grangeville, contractor.
Kaleigh Clark, 625 Bry-den Ave., Suite C4, Lewiston, child care.
LCV Cleaners, 422 Park Ave., Lewiston, residential and commercial cleaning services.
Leaded Rose Coffee Co. LLC, 388 Shiloh Drive, Lewiston, mobile coffee trailer.
Linked by Kenz, 313 D St., Suite 204, Lewiston, permanent jewelry.
Mastec Network Solutions LLC, 22263 68th Ave., Kent, Wash., telecommunication and cell tower construction.
Mobile Auto Detailing, 2525 Eighth St., Apartment C33, Lewiston, mobile auto detailing.
Northwest Instasculpt LLC, 704 Main St., Lewiston, instasculpting services.
Northwest Kitchen Cabinets LLC, 662 Cottonwood Road, Orofino, cabinet design and resale.
NSM, 702 14th Ave., Lewiston, painting prep work.
Phoenix Pea, 625 Bryden Ave., Suite C4, Lewiston, child care.
Roxy Huntley, 903 16th Ave., Lewiston, child care.
Scott Builds LLC, 1315 N. St., Lewiston, general contractor.
Sophia Moore, 3104 Meadowlark Drive, Lewiston, child care.
The Harris Boys Lawn Care, 2055 Sargent Drive, Clarkston, lawn and yard care.
Tim’ine Solutions, P.O. Box 644, Rockwall, Texas, federal contracts and tribal consulting.
Transitions Concierge, 421 Conestoga St., Moscow, estate sales.
Whitesides Plumbing Inc., 60 S. 300 W., Morgan, Utah, plumbing contractor.
With Love, Lashes LLC, 128 Main St., Suite 3, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.