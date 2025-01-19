Business profile: Calibrated for fun and family

Seating arrangements matter.

The staff at Mac’s Cycle in Clarkston watches that play out multiple times each week when couples are shopping for off-road vehicles.

Husbands and wives who recreate together almost always pick side-by-sides over four-wheelers, said Adam Myklebust, an owner of Mac’s Cycle.

On a side-by-side, they can sit next to each other. Many models have room for more than one passenger. In contrast, on a four-wheeler, one person rides in the front and the other in the back.

Mac’s Cycle’s ability to meet the region’s high demand for side-by-sides is a reason for the continuing success of the power sports business, which was founded during World War II.

The business recently completed an important transition as it marked its 85th anniversary. Adam Myklebust, his wife, Kacy Myklebust, along with Jenna Kelley and her husband, Cory Kelley, bought the share of the business that previously belonged to Steve Wessels Sr. and his wife, Gail Wessels.

Steve and Gail Wessels acquired Mac’s Cycle in 2010 with their son, Steve Wessels Jr., who died in a Snake River boating accident in 2019.

Steve Wessels Jr. was married to Jenna Kelley when the accident happened. Kacy Myklebust is the daughter of Steve and Gail Wessels.

The Myklebusts and Kelleys plan to retain what has made Mac’s Cycle popular over the years as it evolves with young outdoor recreation thrill seekers.

The business sells new and previously owned side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and snowmobiles made by BMW, Ski-Doo, Kawasaki, Honda, Can-Am, Suzuki and CFMOTO.

I recently spoke with Adam Myklebust, Jenna Kelley and Cory Kelley about the business. The following is an edited version of the highlights of our conversation:

Elaine Williams: With the new ownership team, what is everyone’s role in the business?

Jenna Kelley: I’m the business manager. I do a lot of reports and see what we’re doing great at and what we can work on. Then I communicate that with the staff. My late husband Steve and (Steve Wessels Sr.) purchased Mac’s Cycle in 2010 and I started here in 2013. The family ran the business together successfully until the time of Steve Jr.’s accident. It was a hard decision on what we were going to do after that. I decided that he just really loved this place and I wanted to keep it going for him. About three years after Steve passed, Cory and I got married. Now he’s part of the family, too.

Cory Kelley: I have been an owner of Mac’s Cycle since 2022. Before that I worked at Rogers Motors in Lewiston where I was in service and operations, the same department I oversee here. It’s essentially the back of the house. Your sales side sells the first machine. But how you take care of that customer through any problems the machine has, any accessories they may need, any knowledge they just need, that’s what sells the second, third and fourth machine down the road. Dialing that process in is really important to the longevity of the business.

Adam Myklebust: I’m the general manager. I started working for my father-in-law as a parts associate in 2011, checking in the freight, stocking the shelves and selling parts to customers. My wife, Kacy, is a surgical nurse at Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery, so she doesn’t have day-to-day responsibilities at Mac’s Cycle.

EW: Family and motorsports are important to all of you. What more can you share about that?

AM: We are motorsports enthusiasts ourselves and enjoy getting out on the products we sell. That’s why we love working in this industry and why Steve Sr. and Steve Jr. wanted to get into this business in the first place. Steve Jr.’s legacy is a big deal to us. Like Jenna mentioned, Junior’s love for this business is a really big part of why we all decided to keep it going after he passed. We all miss him dearly and wish he was still here running the business with us. We also still feel his presence here and it’s part of how we connect with his memory. Mac’s Cycle represents a lot more to us than just side-by-side sales. It’s a part of our family history.