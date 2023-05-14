Regularly audit your plastic to maximize your savings

Are you getting the most out of your credit cards? It’s easy to keep using the same plastic, but fees and benefits change all the time. Investigate all the benefits each card offers, since you may have forgotten some and some may have been added. Then total up other monetary benefits — such as cash back — that you gained over the past year and compare that to the annual fee.

Credit card rewards help our family save money on groceries, gas and other necessities. We also use rewards for airline tickets, hotel rooms and airport lounge access.

We’re in good company. Most Americans have at least one rewards card, and nearly half of rewards cardholders are using their perks to help offset rising inflation, according to a 2022 Wells Fargo survey.