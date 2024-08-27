Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong

The manufacturing sector in north central Idaho still employs thousands despite a recent downsizing at Lewiston’s Clearwater Paper.

The paperboard maker is eliminating more than 70 positions in a decision announced in mid-January. The jobs included eight salaried employees and 15 hourly positions that were filled, as well as about 50 jobs that were not filled.

“Any loss of jobs is painful in the immediate term for the area, but it is possible they will be quickly absorbed by other local employers that require similar skill sets,” said Lisa Grigg, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor in Lewiston, in an email.

Before Clearwater Paper’s cuts, manufacturers employed 4,000 people in Nez Perce County and as many as 2,000 individuals in Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties, Grigg said.

That’s significantly more than 10 years ago, when Nez Perce County had 3,700 manufacturing jobs and the rest of north central Idaho had 1,100 positions in factories, she said.

Besides Clearwater Paper, the major manufacturers in the area include Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Sofidel America Corp. and CCI/Speer, a Lewiston ammunition maker.