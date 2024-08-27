Biz Bits: Experienced plumber starts his own company

An instructor at Lewis-Clark State College’s apprentice plumbing program has started his own business.

Freedom Hard Plumbing, owned by John Rotella, of Kamiah, does residential and commercial plumbing in Nez Perce, Asotin, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, Rotella said.

The company will do jobs such as unclogging toilets or installing all of the plumbing in a new home or business, he said.

Most recently the lead plumber at Williams Plumbing in Grangeville, Rotella said he started Freedom Hard Company when he realized his reputation for high-quality work was strong enough to support a business.