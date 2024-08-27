Sections
BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Experienced plumber starts his own company

Elaine Williams
Rotella
Rotella

An instructor at Lewis-Clark State College’s apprentice plumbing program has started his own business.

Freedom Hard Plumbing, owned by John Rotella, of Kamiah, does residential and commercial plumbing in Nez Perce, Asotin, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, Rotella said.

The company will do jobs such as unclogging toilets or installing all of the plumbing in a new home or business, he said.

Most recently the lead plumber at Williams Plumbing in Grangeville, Rotella said he started Freedom Hard Company when he realized his reputation for high-quality work was strong enough to support a business.

Besides his time at Williams Plumbing, Rotella had more than 10 years of experience in positions at Mike’s Mechanical in Lewiston and K & G Construction, also in Lewiston.

He has completed plumbing in about 180 houses and overseen projects at a Verizon store in Lewiston, Kamiah Medical Clinic and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

“It’s given me a vast knowledge in all types of plumbing,” Rotella said.

The telephone number of Freedom Hard Plumbing is (208) 827-6053.

