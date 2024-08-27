BIZ BITS: Heavenly spot for a wedding

DEARY — The members of the Fredrickson family have always loved weddings, so much so that they would watch TV shows such as “Say Yes to the Dress” together.

That fondness for marriage ceremonies is part of what led them to open the Edge of Heaven Wedding and Event Barn, which recently debuted near Deary.

The year-round event center is housed in a new, timber-frame, fully enclosed, 5,000-square-foot barn with heating and air conditioning with an indoor capacity of 250 people, said Teri Fredrickson, who owns the business with her husband, Ryan Fredrickson, and their daughter, Savannah.

The barn has restrooms with hot and cold running water, a full kitchen and separate rooms where the bride and groom can get ready, Fredrickson said in an email.

A large patio with a roof runs the full length of the barn and is surrounded by party lights. The scenic 80-acre property has several outdoor areas for weddings, as well as a pond with views of forest and a canyon the Potlatch River flows through, she said.

The cost to rent the venue for the weekend is $5,500, including 16 round tables and 200 chairs. Additional information is available by emailing eohweddingvenue@gmail.com.

The venue doesn’t have any overnight accommodations, but many Airbnb properties are available in the vicinity, Fredrickson said.

The Fredricksons originally purchased the property as a place for the cattle in their polled Herefords herd to graze in 2015 and have gradually added amenities.

“While we were putting the road in one fall, there was a beautiful double rainbow over the canyon and our property and that is how we came up with the name, ‘Edge of Heaven,’ ” Fredrickson said.

Besides operating the wedding venue and raising cattle, Ryan Fredrickson has another business, Practically Perfect Trucks, where he restores trucks.

Car wash up and running in Clarkston Heights

An enzyme that removes dead bugs from vehicles helps customers at Adele’s Express Auto Wash in the Clarkston Heights get excellent results when they clean their cars.

That take comes from Jeff Port, who opened the two-lane car wash this summer.

The treatment comes with all car washes. The customer or a car wash employee sprays the solution onto vehicles, then scrubs the surfaces with a brush that has sturdy, but gentle, horsehair bristles before the vehicles enter the automated section of the car wash.

It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 2307 Appleside Blvd., just north of Hayes House on one of the busiest roads in the Clarkston Heights.

Three levels of car washes are available that cost between $11 and $15 per wash. Discounts are available for buying multiple car washes at the same time. Customers pay with methods such as cash, credit or debit cards at automated stations before they enter the wash.

The most expensive option takes about seven minutes. It includes a wash of the car’s undercarriage along with steps such as cleaning, washing, triple foam, sealant and a spot treatment.

The business also has stations where customers can dry their vehicles with complimentary towels or vacuum them in sessions that start at $2.

The popularity of the car wash has been growing steadily since it opened, Port said.

Some customers notice it, he said, because of its exterior landscaping.