Honda joins Ford, GM and others in adopting Tesla’s electric vehicle charging technology

FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom in Tokyo, May 13, 2022. Honda reported Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Honda will join Ford, GM and other electric vehicle makers in adopting Tesla’s charging technology, the company announced Thursday.

Honda Motor Co. said it will use Tesla’s fast-charging port for its EV models that go on sale in North American starting in 2025.