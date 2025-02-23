Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
BusinessFebruary 23, 2025

Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Dollar dollar bills y’all.
Dollar dollar bills y’all.August Frank/Tribune
Paul Kimmell
Paul Kimmell

MOSCOW — Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth will speak at a free financial conference planned this spring in Moscow.

Ellsworth’s talk is part of “Our Financial Conference,” which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.

The event features a number of experts, including Paul Kimmell, business and public affairs manager at Avista Utilities, who will talk about the future of energy.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Other topics include protecting digital assets and identities online in an era of artificial intelligence, steps to take after the loss of a family member and ways to build wealth.

Registration is available through March 28 at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.

The conference is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension, Latah County; Idaho Central Credit Union; Latah Credit Union; and the Idaho Department of Finance.

Related
BusinessFeb. 23
Building permits
BusinessFeb. 23
Valley Vision hires investment growth director
BusinessFeb. 23
UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties
BusinessFeb. 16
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
Related
Burrell roundabout gets a new feature
BusinessFeb. 9
Burrell roundabout gets a new feature
Intersection near LHS is ‘an area of concern’
BusinessFeb. 9
Intersection near LHS is ‘an area of concern’
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her master plan
BusinessFeb. 9
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her master plan
Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott
BusinessFeb. 2
Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
BusinessJan. 26
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy