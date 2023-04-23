Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, opened the original Indigenous Eats at 829 E. Boone Ave. last summer in what had been formerly occupied by a Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs.

Now they intend to open a second location at 808 W. Main, suite FC-5, inside the downtown mall. River Park Square is owned by Centennial Properties, an affiliate of the Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.