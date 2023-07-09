It’s crunch time

 Steve Ringman/Seattle Times file

WALLA WALLA — Summer months bring warmer and longer days, relaxation and, in the case of Walla Walla Valley locals, sweet onions.

For others, such as Michael J. Locati, a fourth-generation onion farmer, it means a season packed with hard work and extremely early mornings.