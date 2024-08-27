Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Job fair at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston

Elaine Williams

About 30 employers with open positions will be at a free job fair from noon to 3 p.m. March 12 at Walla Walla Community College’s Clarkston campus.

The event will be in the main building of the campus at 1470 Bridge St. Job seekers who are students or community members may attend the event, which doesn’t require advance registration.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Additional information, including appointments to prepare for the event, is available by calling (509) 758-5461.

The event is sponsored by WWCC and WorkSource Clarkston. Worksource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provide employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington state.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Related
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Lewiston airport board adds new at-large member
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Experienced plumber starts his own company
BusinessMar. 2
Transition time at popular Clarkston brewery
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Love in every stitch
Related
Report: Tariff threats, uncertainty could be a weight on consumers
BusinessMar. 2
Report: Tariff threats, uncertainty could be a weight on consumers
Biz Bits: Business that places nannies and babysitters with families expands to the Palouse
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Business that places nannies and babysitters with families expands to the Palouse
Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow
BusinessFeb. 23
Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow
Valley Vision hires investment growth director
BusinessFeb. 23
Valley Vision hires investment growth director
UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties
BusinessFeb. 23
UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
BusinessFeb. 16
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
Burrell roundabout gets a new feature
BusinessFeb. 9
Burrell roundabout gets a new feature
Intersection near LHS is ‘an area of concern’
BusinessFeb. 9
Intersection near LHS is ‘an area of concern’
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy