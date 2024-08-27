Keith Havens’ latest launch

One of the region’s most well-known television personalities has revived a popular segment of a local news broadcast.

Keith’s Big Fish and Outdoor Trophies is dropping at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday on Facebook, said Keith Havens, a former weather forecaster at KLEW-TV, a Lewiston CBS affiliate.

The show takes its cues from “Keith’s Big Fish,” a feature that aired during the weather segment five days a week before Havens left KLEW in June 2023.

Similar to the KLEW feature that ran 14 years, viewers submit pictures of fish with details about the species, weight and length and perhaps a little about where they caught it, Havens said.

Since he’s been off the air, people have approached him frequently telling him how much they missed that part of the news, Havens said.

The format has expanded. Havens begins with a fishing joke, talks about his sponsors, shares a “Big Fish” picture and then another photograph of an “outdoor trophy,” which are provided by viewers.

The latter includes snapshots of outdoor scenes and wildlife as well as images of game harvested by hunters, huckleberries people gathered or produce individuals raised in their gardens.

Havens wraps up with information about local events and an invitation for people to submit content at keithsbigfish@gmail.com.

All of the sponsors, Havens said, are businesses that sell goods and services he purchases and endorses.

The production is running on a tight budget from a studio at his Lewiston home in a project that Havens said has made him feel “giddy and stressed.”

Havens’ wife, Elisa Havens, operates the camera. The audio works through a lapel microphone plugged into his telephone.

Marlin Jackson, a retired KLEW engineer; Shaye Kingsley, a former KLEW news producer; and Jeff Boyer, an owner of JEDA Media, a marketing firm, helped him put the show together. Kingsley is now the owner of ShayeK Designs.

As the show continues, it will be available on additional platforms with more content, Havens said.

Finding a way to be in front of viewers again is just part of what Havens has been doing after leaving KLEW.

He and his wife have residential rentals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and a vacation rental in the Winchester area.

SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post

PULLMAN – A veteran employee of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Jacob Schlosser, has been appointed as the company’s vice president of human resources.

In the position, Schlosser oversees benefits, compensation and hiring as well as environmental health and safety, learning and development, and university relations.

SEL is the region’s largest private employer with a staff of 2,750 in Washington state, most of them at the company’s Pullman headquarters, another 850 in Lewiston, and 100 in Moscow. They invent, design and build digital products that protect power grids around the world.

Schlosser began his career at SEL in 2004 as a human resources intern when he was a student at Washington State University, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration.

For 12 years, he held a number of positions in human resources, each with expanded responsibilities. Then in 2017, he took a leadership position in manufacturing at SEL’s Lewiston site before his most recent role as a senior manufacturing director.