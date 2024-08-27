Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses

Four businesses and a financial institution earned recognition from Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in its 2024 round of Business of the Year Awards.

The “New Business of the Year Award” went to LC-Advanced Health & Wellness for the lifesaving work in mental health and addiction recovery of its compassionate staff, according to a news release from the chamber.

Bumper Crop Coffee won the “Most Innovative Business of the Year” award for being a coffee house that hosts events, according to the news release.

Idaho Central Credit Union was recognized as the “Best Place to Work” for its investment in tools that allow its employees to grow and progress, according to the news release.

TriState Health received the “Community Spirit Award” for its partnerships with the Clarkston School District.