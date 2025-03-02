Biz Bits: Lewiston airport board adds new at-large member

A member of the Asotin-Anatone School Board is serving in an at-large position on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board.
Chad Engle replaced Joe Gish, who left the airport authority board after winning a seat on the Nez Perce County Commission.
Besides his school board seat, Engle owns Hells Canyon Pools LLC & HCP Boutique in Clarkston and George’s Lock and Key Service in Lewiston with his wife, Danielle Engle.
Chad Engle is one of five members of the airport authority board who oversee the transportation hub. The others are Gary Peters, Katie Seekins, Laurie Wilson and Mandy Miles.
The airport is owned by the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County. The Nez Perce County Commission and the Lewiston City Council each select two members of the board. Those four members pick the person for the at-large position Engle filled.
Peters and Miles are the representatives of Nez Perce County while Seekins and Wilson represent the city.