BusinessFebruary 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look

Downtown fast food restaurant will officially open its remodeled interior next weekend

Elaine Williams
General Manager Lindsey Jollymore, right, hands off a pick-up order through the new delivery and mobile pick-up window inside the McDonald’s along 21st Street in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Speedee remains standing above a welcome message to customers Monday after an interior and exterior renovation of the McDonald’s along 21st Street in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Digital ordering kiosks stand in the lobby Monday at the renovated McDonald’s along 21st Street in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
McDonald’s employees on Monday move behind the scenes of the updated front counter of the renovated fast-food restaurant along 21st Street in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A mixture of seating and hanging lights fill the new dining area of the renovated McDonald’s along 21st Street Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The iconic arches of the McDonald’s along 21st Street remain Monday after an exterior and interior renovation on the fast-food restaurant in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
An updated exterior and interior for the McDonald’s on 21st Street is visible Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The drive thru lanes of the McDonald’s along 21st Street are updated to match the exterior and interior renovation to the fast-food restaurant Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Cars move through the drive thru of the renovated McDonald’s along 21st Street Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
New order signs, left, sit alongside the other updates for the front counter of the McDonald’s along 21st Street Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
New seating includes upholstered booths and a mixture of red and black chairs Monday at the renovated McDonald’s along 21st Street in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Four automated kiosks provide customers a new way to order at the recently remodeled McDonald’s along Lewiston’s 21st Street.

“For some people it can be a little bit faster, because you’re helped as soon as you walk in,” said Lindsey Jollymore, general manager of the restaurant.

“You can get your order in as quickly as possible,” she said. “You really don’t have to wait in line most of the time. Customers can scroll through the different menu items and see the options at their own pace.”

Even though some customers, especially younger ones, prefer the kiosks, people can still order at the counter, Jollymore said.

“We’re trying to cater to how people like to order through all these different channels,” she said.

The kiosks are among upgrades in a renovation that also included redoing the dining area.

Previously red and blue were among the dominant colors. Now the tones are more muted with blacks and grays and occasional accents of reds in places like the legs of chairs.

Swivel chairs mounted to the floor in many cases have been replaced with ones that can be moved.

Most of the tables have outlets where customers can charge cellphones or laptops while they work remotely or complete school assignments.

In the kitchen, an area has been added to assemble delivery orders for services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The large majority of the purchases at the restaurant are through the drive-through windows, but take-out orders are a small part of the business that’s rapidly growing, Jollymore said.

Outside, one of the main features of the building was retained — two retro-style golden arches that start at the ground on either side of the building and extend above the roof.

They were part of a 2001 renovation, Jollymore said.

And while the building has been updated, the location retained its hamburger-focused, affordable menu that has made McDonald’s popular for more than three quarters of a century, she said.

One of the most popular items right now is a $5 value meal that comes with a McDouble hamburger or McChicken sandwich, four McNuggets, a small drink and a small serving of fries, Jollymore said.

The McDonalds staff and customers will be celebrating the completion of the renovation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 711 21st St.

Anyone who orders through the kiosks or on the McDonald’s app during those hours will be entered into a drawing for prizes like an iPad, Apple watch or Apple television. Complimentary cake and cookies will be served in the dining room.

