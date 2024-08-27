Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look

Four automated kiosks provide customers a new way to order at the recently remodeled McDonald’s along Lewiston’s 21st Street.

“For some people it can be a little bit faster, because you’re helped as soon as you walk in,” said Lindsey Jollymore, general manager of the restaurant.

“You can get your order in as quickly as possible,” she said. “You really don’t have to wait in line most of the time. Customers can scroll through the different menu items and see the options at their own pace.”

Even though some customers, especially younger ones, prefer the kiosks, people can still order at the counter, Jollymore said.

“We’re trying to cater to how people like to order through all these different channels,” she said.

The kiosks are among upgrades in a renovation that also included redoing the dining area.

Previously red and blue were among the dominant colors. Now the tones are more muted with blacks and grays and occasional accents of reds in places like the legs of chairs.

Swivel chairs mounted to the floor in many cases have been replaced with ones that can be moved.