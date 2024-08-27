Biz Bits: Love in every stitch

Supplies and tools for quilting, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and embroidery are specialties of a new store in Clarkston.

Sew Happy Stitchery carries quilting fabrics, patterns and accessories as well as yarn, thread, hooks and needles for knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, embroidery and Brazilian embroidery.

The store at 840 Sixth St. in Clarkston, the former Patrick’s Craft Shoppe, underwent a complete remodel, said its owner, Shelley Flerchinger, in an email.

Her motivation to open the business grew from her interest in quilting, a skill she began learning in the 1990s, said Flerchinger, who is also a knitter.