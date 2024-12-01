New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique

MOSCOW — A store described by its owners as a “boutique haven for pop culture lovers and nostalgia seekers” has opened in downtown Moscow.
Retro Vibes & Vintage Sounds specializes in second-hand graphic T-shirts and collectibles from the late 1980s to the present, said Brian Bauer, an owner of the business.
The action figures, VHS tapes, board games, books, toys, stuffed animals and other items are “handpicked to bring a smile, spark a memory” or help a customer discover something new, Bauer said.
Every item is thoroughly cleaned before it’s placed on the floor, he said.
“We’re here to offer a unique shopping experience where every find tells a story,” said Bauer, who describes himself as a passionate collector and vintage enthusiast.
“I pretty much regard the store as my own personal museum of cool stuff,” Bauer said.
Like a museum, Bauer said he doesn’t mind if customers stop by just to look without buying anything. The store has a Pac-Man video game and Super Nintendo games that customers can play for free.
That business grew from a collection that began 20 years ago when he started attending weekend punk rock music festivals. Each time he went, he bought a T-shirt and now owns more than 300 he keeps stacked neatly in cubbies in his closet organized by categories.
Buying the T-shirts helped him develop his eye for what he carries at the store, Bauer said.
In the brick-and-mortar space, his teenage son and daughter help, ringing up purchases and keeping him connected to the latest trends, Bauer said.
Retro Vibes & Vintage Sounds is located at 114 E. Third St., Suite F. It’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.