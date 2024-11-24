New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill

Fans of The Bait Shop Grill are planning a new restaurant in the same Lewiston Orchards building that housed the popular eatery.
Betsy Rowden said she and her husband, Jason Rowden, have leased the building at 3206 Fifth St. They purchased the appliances, equipment and fixtures from Bruce Galles, the owner of the eatery that closed in October.
The two were customers of The Bait Shop Grill and enjoyed its food, Rowden said.
“We felt like it was a great opportunity,” she said. “We felt like if we didn’t jump on it someone else would.”
They’re giving away the decor and developing a new concept for the restaurant which, like The Bait Shop Grill, will serve breakfast and lunch, she said.
The goal is to be up and running no later than the spring of 2025 after completing tasks such as creating a menu and hiring cooks, Rowden said.
They expect to continue their full-time jobs after the restaurant opens. She is a business banking support specialist at U.S. Bank. He is a route sales representative for Franz Bakery.