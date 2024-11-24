New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill

Fans of The Bait Shop Grill are planning a new restaurant in the same Lewiston Orchards building that housed the popular eatery.

Betsy Rowden said she and her husband, Jason Rowden, have leased the building at 3206 Fifth St. They purchased the appliances, equipment and fixtures from Bruce Galles, the owner of the eatery that closed in October.

The two were customers of The Bait Shop Grill and enjoyed its food, Rowden said.