Biz Profile: Preparing to take reins of the family business

PULLMAN — The eldest Brelsford daughter has joined her family’s business at a time when its strategy is being shaped by two important trends.

Enrollment at Washington State University in Pullman has dropped following patterns at higher-education institutions across the county while demand for housing for middle-class families has soared.

The Brelsfords are seeing that 50% or more of their units in the private apartments they originally developed for WSU students are occupied by community residents not enrolled at the school, including professionals and families.

The change is occurring as Nicole Morscheck, the eldest daughter of K. Duane Brelsford and Terri Breslford, and Nicole’s husband, Travis Morscheck, have taken positions in the family’s business.

The 38-year-old is the general manager of all of the real estate assets. He is the executive vice president of DABCO.

They were working for Nike in the Portland, Ore., area for more than a decade before returning to Pullman.

Eventually, the Morschecks will manage all of the properties owned by the Brelsfords and their partners, including apartments and commercial properties, so the Brelsfords can complete their transition into retirement.

The Brelsfords have shaped the landscape of the community, supporting WSU and Pullman with equal enthusiasm.

They’ve completed 1.6 million square feet of commercial and residential developments in Pullman, the Tri-Cities and elsewhere. They’ve also donated generously to WSU.

I spoke with Nicole Morscheck and Duane Brelsford in person and by email about their family, their deep ties to Pullman and WSU, the family companies, her time at Nike, what brought her back and how she’s adjusting to her new career. The edited highlights of the conversations are as follows:

Elaine Williams: Nicole is the fourth generation of the Brelsford family living in Pullman, raising her sons with husband Travis. The whole family has close ties to WSU. What is important about that history?

Duane Brelsford: My grandfather worked for WSU as a plasterer and my grandmother worked for WSU in the kitchens. My parents graduated from Pullman High School and have always been big supporters of WSU. My dad constructed houses and apartments in Pullman. I earned my degree at WSU. I was a cheerleader and a walk-on player for the football team, but I never played in a game.

I got my start in real estate development to pay my tuition at WSU. My dad co-signed a loan so I could build a house in the summer. We split the profit 50-50. My first apartment complex in Pullman was one I built with my dad and Motley Motley Partners. It had 216 units and opened in 1994. We have made numerous donations to WSU, including for the Brelsford Visitor Center and athletics.

EW: How is the business structured now?

Nicole Morscheck: My dad is the CEO and president of Corporate Pointe Developers, a development company that constructs new buildings and manages buildings. I’m the general manager of all the real estate assets, which consists of more than 13 corporate buildings, two management companies — Corporate Pointe Developers and DABCO Property Management; five movie theatres and roughly 25% of the Pullman apartment market share. My parents own Apartment Properties with other partners. Apartment Properties has about 2,200 apartments in Pullman and the Tri-Cities. My dad is also 45% owner of DABCO, the company that manages the apartments. Another 45% is owned by my dad’s sister and my aunt, Tracie Brelsford, and the remaining 10% is owned by Pete Chittenden, DABCO’s COO (chief operating officer). DABCO is named after my grandfather, Duane Arthur Brelsford, who founded it with his wife and my grandma, Esther Brelsford. Our goal is for my mom and dad to retire in one to two years.

EW: Nicole, how much did your family’s traditions influence your choice to attend WSU?

NM: We joke in my family that you learn the Cougar fight song before the birthday song. We were born, bred and raised as Cougars. My dad serves on the WSU Pac-12 advisory committee. I traveled with the football team and him to all the Pac-12 schools. I also had a chance to be on the track team at Whitworth University in Spokane. So while I did explore these other opportunities, they didn’t seem better than the experience I would have at WSU. I was right. From my first dorm room, I could see my parents’ house, but I felt completely separated as a student. When you go to WSU, you’re on an island. That’s why the community and friendships you build at WSU become so strong and lifelong. There is no other college experience like it.

EW: What were some of your first experiences with the family business?

NM: I took pictures and helped build the original Corporate Pointe Developers website. I worked at the front desk of the apartment leasing office and on the cleaning staff in the summer helping prepare apartments for the next round of tenants.

EW: How did you land employment at Nike?

NM: I graduated during the Great Recession in 2008 and found a paid internship at Oregon Health Science University in public relations and web development, which turned into a permanent role. Nike was nearby and I began doing external temporary work for the company. First, I was responsible for billing and cresting logos for Nike Golf for clubs such as Pebble Beach, Oakmont and Augusta. Later, I worked for Nike America Real Estate where I did lease administration for all of Nike’s holdings, including NikeTown, Nike Factory Stores and Cole Haan, a shoe brand as well as the apparel lines of Hurley and Umbro. I became incredibly familiar with 80-page lease documents. My first full-time job was in the global division where I was in the center of product creation creating UPC codes for men’s women’s and kids’ graphic T-shirts and hats. I worked with sourcing, product creation managers, developers, factories and designers.