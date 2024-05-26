PULLMAN — Sipping her smoothie, a customer provided a review at Larissa’s Apron Green in Pullman.

“I like it,” she said of the blend of blueberries, kale and pea protein. “It doesn’t need any sugar.”

The feedback is exactly how the business’s owner, Larissa Seeber, hopes customers will respond to the smoothies, fresh juices, salads and bowls she makes.

Customers can customize their orders, as the woman drinking the smoothie did, or choose combinations on the menu.

A cold press juice called “Crimson Love,” a bowl named “Pink Paradise” and a salad dubbed “The Classic” are big sellers, Seeber said.

“Crimson Love” ($7) sparks nostalgia among its fans and not because of the reference to Washington State University’s colors, she said.

The mix of beets, carrots, ginger, apple and lemon reminds people of dishes they’ve eaten at their mothers’ or grandmothers’ houses, she said.

The cold press process she uses for all of the juices extracts more juice and nutrients from fruits and vegetables than alternative methods, Seeber said.

The “Pink Paradise” bowls ($14) include common ingredients like bananas along with more exotic ones like dragon fruit and bee pollen, which some believe boosts immunity, Seeber said.

Dragon fruit grows on cactuses and tastes like a combination of pears and strawberries.

The bowls were introduced just a couple of weeks ago and are already popular. They have the same benefits as smoothies, only they’re more filling and take longer to eat, which allows people more of a chance to savor them, she said.

“The Classic” salad ($16) started out as a special, but it went over so well that it became a standard part of the menu. The salad is comprised of greens, blanched peas, asparagus, radishes, avocado, pistachios and feta, then topped with a house-made dressing.

“It has a bright vinaigrette with lots of herbs in it,” Seeber said. “It’s got chives, basil and mint blended with oil and some vinegar. The combination of the herb dressing, with the crunch and the blanched vegetables really give it a boost. It tastes great.”

Seeber based her recipes on what she makes for herself and her husband and children at home.

She perfected the concept out of a commercial kitchen before moving this year to 1880 Terre View in commercial space at an apartment complex near WSU and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is her second eatery. Her first opened in 2021, specialized in Indian food and was partly a distraction for her during the pandemic.

Because of the restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, initially she accepted orders online and prepared the food at a commercial kitchen before shifting to catering and special events.

About a year ago, she decided to go in a different direction. “I wasn’t getting much traction with the Indian food,” Seeber said. “It was going well, but it wasn’t working well for our family.”

The dishes at Larissa’s Apron Green provide an alternative to traditional fast food, she said.

“There’s people who want healthy food with easier access,” she said. “It’s made to order, but it’s fairly quick.”

