Sam’s Appliance offers sales, repairs and at-home visits

A man who learned his trade from his father has opened Sam’s Appliance in north Lewiston.

The business specializes in repairing and refurbishing stoves, ovens, microwaves refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

The brick-and-mortar store is an extension of a repair business Sam Mager started one year ago. The retailer carries previously-owned appliances.

“I fix them and sell them for half the price and put a warranty on them,” Mager said. “Customers have peace of mind a professional has gone through them.”