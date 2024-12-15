Sam’s Appliance offers sales, repairs and at-home visits

A man who learned his trade from his father has opened Sam’s Appliance in north Lewiston.
The business specializes in repairing and refurbishing stoves, ovens, microwaves refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers.
The brick-and-mortar store is an extension of a repair business Sam Mager started one year ago. The retailer carries previously-owned appliances.
“I fix them and sell them for half the price and put a warranty on them,” Mager said. “Customers have peace of mind a professional has gone through them.”
People can bring in their old appliances as trade-ins to get discounts. Mager either repairs the trade-ins and sells them, or he’ll use them for parts.
Mager continues to complete residential and commercial repairs on-site in a territory of about 30 miles from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that doesn’t overlap with his dad’s business. Customers can also drop off appliances for repairs at the store.
Mager, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis-Clark State College, has been around the business almost his entire life, including doing seven years of service calls. His father, John Mager, still owns Mager’s Bargains in Cottonwood.
Sam’s Appliance is at 2404 North & South Highway. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
