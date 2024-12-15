Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessDecember 15, 2024

Sam’s Appliance offers sales, repairs and at-home visits

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams

A man who learned his trade from his father has opened Sam’s Appliance in north Lewiston.

The business specializes in repairing and refurbishing stoves, ovens, microwaves refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

The brick-and-mortar store is an extension of a repair business Sam Mager started one year ago. The retailer carries previously-owned appliances.

“I fix them and sell them for half the price and put a warranty on them,” Mager said. “Customers have peace of mind a professional has gone through them.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

People can bring in their old appliances as trade-ins to get discounts. Mager either repairs the trade-ins and sells them, or he’ll use them for parts.

Mager continues to complete residential and commercial repairs on-site in a territory of about 30 miles from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that doesn’t overlap with his dad’s business. Customers can also drop off appliances for repairs at the store.

Mager, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis-Clark State College, has been around the business almost his entire life, including doing seven years of service calls. His father, John Mager, still owns Mager’s Bargains in Cottonwood.

Sam’s Appliance is at 2404 North & South Highway. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Related
BusinessDec. 15
Fresh take on a local favorite
BusinessDec. 15
Building permits
BusinessDec. 15
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for e...
BusinessDec. 1
Building permits
Related
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
BusinessDec. 1
TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
BusinessDec. 1
St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
BusinessNov. 24
Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
BusinessNov. 24
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. companies
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
BusinessNov. 24
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
Bringing customer service culture to life
BusinessNov. 17
Bringing customer service culture to life
Main Street makeover is being studied
BusinessNov. 10
Main Street makeover is being studied
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy