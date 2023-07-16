Simplot reaches $150 million settlement with feds

 Simplot photo

Agribusiness giant J.R. Simplot has agreed to pay more than $150 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve allegations of environmental damage from a plant near Pocatello.