St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston provided $19 million in charitable or uncompensated health services in 2023.

That statistic is part of a recently released community benefit report of the hospital, according to a news release from St. Joe’s.

The health services were provided in a year when the hospital invested $8.4 million in capital improvements, including a new acute rehabilitation unit, new linear accelerator for cancer treatment and an intravenous ultrasound for the cardiac catheterization lab, according to the news release.

The hospital also added seven affiliated providers in 2023 and paid more than $47 million in salaries, wages and benefits to about 680 employees, according to the news release.

Employees received a total of $160,000 in professional development and tuition assistance to improve the care they provide patients.