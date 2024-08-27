Biz Bits: Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe

PULLMAN — Honey cardamom is a seasonal flavor of syrup at Knead Cafe & Patisserie, which opened this year in Pullman.
It’s one of seven at Knead Cafe, which cooks its syrups such as Madagascar vanilla bean and brown sugar cinnamon in-house, said Grant Schoenlein, an owner of the business.
Making its own syrups aligns with Knead Cafe’s goal of offering its customers a craft experience in every menu item, he said.
Knead Cafe uses espresso and coffee beans from Kamiak Coffee Company in Moscow, a specialty coffee roaster that puts an emphasis on roasting beans to enhance their inherent characteristics, said Schoenlein, a founder of Kamiak Coffee.
Regina Konigsberg creates all of the recipes for Knead Cafe’s seasonally rotating pastry choices.
An owner of Knead Cafe and former employee of The Breakfast Club in Moscow, Konigsberg completed her training through the French Pastry School in Chicago.
The pastries include sweet classics such as chocolate croissants along with savory options like puff pastry rolls filled with garlic basil sausage from Happy Hog Meatery in Moscow, as well as meat and cheese croissants.
Schoenlein and Konigsberg own Knead Cafe & Patisserie with Tyler Kennedy, director of coffee at Kamiak Coffee Company.
Knead Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1490 NE North Fairfield Road, Suite A. The location is in University Crossing, a privately owned housing complex adjacent to the Washington State University campus near Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Attorney joins family practice at Moscow
MOSCOW — Beau Mosman has joined his father at the family’s law firm in Moscow after practicing in California.
A 2017 graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, Beau Mosman is accepting clients at Mosman Law Offices at 803 S. Jefferson St., Suite 4. He specializes in family and criminal defense cases.
“While I valued my experience in California, returning to Moscow to join my father in our family practice feels like exactly where I’m meant to be,” Mosman said in a news release from Mosman Law Offices.
“This community helped shape who I am, and I’m honored to continue our family’s tradition of serving its people,” Mosman said.
Mosman is part of a family legacy of practicing law. His great-great-grandfather, John Green, came to Lewiston in the 1890s with a Virginia law license and took cases in courthouses throughout the region.
His grandfather, Roy Mosman, was the Nez Perce County prosecutor before being appointed as district judge with chambers in Latah County and later working as a private lawyer in Moscow. Beau Mosman’s father, Wynn Mosman, became a member of the Idaho and Washington state bars in 1992 and worked with his dad in the practice until Roy Mosman's death in 2006.
“Among the highlights of my career was to stand with my son and recite the lawyer’s oath along with him,” said Wynn Mosman in the news release. “I could not be more proud of him as both his law partner and father.”
The telephone number of Mosman Law Offices is (208) 882-0588.
Downtown Lewiston McDonald’s getting a makeover
Colorful geometric shapes will decorate the interior of a Lewiston McDonald’s when a renovation of the restaurant near Hells Canyon Grand Hotel is finished in November.
That change is part of a project that includes replacing ordering boards in drive-through lanes, expanding indoor seating, redoing bathrooms and adding ordering kiosks inside, said Velvet Weeks, area supervisor for McDonald’s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The drive-through was temporarily closed while crews completed upgrades to that part of the restaurant. Now the dining room is temporarily shuttered while work happens there.
The modern look the restaurant will have will replace a vintage aesthetic that debuted when the McDonald’s at 711 21st St. was remodeled in 2001, Weeks said.
The retro decor was so convincing that many customers thought it dated back to when McDonald’s opened at the location in 1970, she said.
Dog Bark Park now a roadside attraction rather than B&B
COTTONWOOD — The larger-than-life replica of a beagle on the outskirts of Cottonwood has entered a new chapter as a roadside attraction after operating as a bed and breakfast for more than 20 years.
The owners of the bed and breakfast called Dog Bark Park, Frances Conklin and Dennis Sullivan, recently received the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award.
The honor recognizes their work promoting Idaho as a travel destination, according to a news release from Idaho Tourism.
In addition to being an overnight accommodation, Dog Bark Park has been home to a chainsaw art studio known for its dog carvings, according to the news release.
The Washington Post, HGTV, The London Times, The Today Show and CNN.com are among the media organizations that featured the ventures.
Conklin and Sullivan organized and participated in Lewis and Clark Bicentennial events in Idaho and Virginia, winning the governor’s “Take Pride in Idaho” award in 2004 for their Lewis and Clark art exhibit in Monticello, Va. They also planned and hosted the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree community event in Cottonwood.
They met thousands of travelers before closing the bed and breakfast at Dog Bark Park last year. Sullivan still greets drop-by visitors when he is at the property.
“Their expertise and knowledge in promoting Idaho as a tourism destination, the rich and unique experience they offer guests and their dedication to hospitality and community have earned them this well-deserved honor,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little in the news release.
