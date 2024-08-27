Biz Bits: Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe

PULLMAN — Honey cardamom is a seasonal flavor of syrup at Knead Cafe & Patisserie, which opened this year in Pullman.

It’s one of seven at Knead Cafe, which cooks its syrups such as Madagascar vanilla bean and brown sugar cinnamon in-house, said Grant Schoenlein, an owner of the business.

Making its own syrups aligns with Knead Cafe’s goal of offering its customers a craft experience in every menu item, he said.

Knead Cafe uses espresso and coffee beans from Kamiak Coffee Company in Moscow, a specialty coffee roaster that puts an emphasis on roasting beans to enhance their inherent characteristics, said Schoenlein, a founder of Kamiak Coffee.

Regina Konigsberg creates all of the recipes for Knead Cafe’s seasonally rotating pastry choices.

An owner of Knead Cafe and former employee of The Breakfast Club in Moscow, Konigsberg completed her training through the French Pastry School in Chicago.

The pastries include sweet classics such as chocolate croissants along with savory options like puff pastry rolls filled with garlic basil sausage from Happy Hog Meatery in Moscow, as well as meat and cheese croissants.

Schoenlein and Konigsberg own Knead Cafe & Patisserie with Tyler Kennedy, director of coffee at Kamiak Coffee Company.

Knead Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1490 NE North Fairfield Road, Suite A. The location is in University Crossing, a privately owned housing complex adjacent to the Washington State University campus near Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Attorney joins family practice at Moscow

MOSCOW — Beau Mosman has joined his father at the family’s law firm in Moscow after practicing in California.

A 2017 graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, Beau Mosman is accepting clients at Mosman Law Offices at 803 S. Jefferson St., Suite 4. He specializes in family and criminal defense cases.

“While I valued my experience in California, returning to Moscow to join my father in our family practice feels like exactly where I’m meant to be,” Mosman said in a news release from Mosman Law Offices.

“This community helped shape who I am, and I’m honored to continue our family’s tradition of serving its people,” Mosman said.

Mosman is part of a family legacy of practicing law. His great-great-grandfather, John Green, came to Lewiston in the 1890s with a Virginia law license and took cases in courthouses throughout the region.

His grandfather, Roy Mosman, was the Nez Perce County prosecutor before being appointed as district judge with chambers in Latah County and later working as a private lawyer in Moscow. Beau Mosman’s father, Wynn Mosman, became a member of the Idaho and Washington state bars in 1992 and worked with his dad in the practice until Roy Mosman's death in 2006.

“Among the highlights of my career was to stand with my son and recite the lawyer’s oath along with him,” said Wynn Mosman in the news release. “I could not be more proud of him as both his law partner and father.”