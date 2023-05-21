Terry Ragains has built his career handling what’s left behind when the party ends or a project is complete.
The behind-the-scenes work of his company, King’s Thrones & Septic Service, has dozens of benefits for his customers that aren’t always obvious.
The Lewiston-based business handles the less-than-glamorous tasks of deploying and servicing portable toilets, hand-washing stations and showers at events, job sites and recreational areas. It also empties septic tanks.
It’s an industry where silence is often the best compliment. It means toilet paper and hand-sanitizer dispensers were filled while toilet seats and floors were so clean that what users experienced was similar to what they would have found in nicely kept restrooms with running water.
How Ragains makes that happen while maintaining a healthy bottom line involves a strategy he’s developed over close to a quarter century in his field.
“You just have to live it,” he said. “You have got to solve every problem. Every day there’s always something.”
This time of year, the business is fielding lots of calls for the portable toilet and hand-washing station side of King’s Thrones.
They come from building contractors as well as organizers of concerts, art fairs, rodeos and sporting events, and even backyard weddings and graduation celebrations.
Sometimes, Ragains said, families would prefer not to have dozens of guests traipsing through their homes, even if they are relatives and friends. Later in the season, the calls will be from individuals coordinating crews to battle wildfires.
Ragains has a standard list of questions:
Where is the activity or construction site? How many people are expected to attend or workers are being hired? If it’s a social event, will people be eating and drinking? If they’re drinking, are they drinking alcohol? (If so, Ragains automatically increases the number of toilets he recommends by 25%.)
The answers determine if he will take the job or not.
“You just do a little bit of math and realize if you can make money,” he said.
Typically, King’s Thrones territory includes the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area and the Palouse. It accepts jobs farther away if the contract pays enough to cover the transportation costs and generate a profit.
The advice he gives about how many portable toilets and hand-washing stations are required is aimed at meeting the needs of his clients and is informed by his experiences.
Provide too few toilets at a job site and workers will drive 10 minutes one way to the nearest convenience store, raising overhead for their employer, Ragains said.
Every minute people wait for bathrooms at a concert is time they could be spending purchasing hamburgers, beer and T-shirts, he said.
And if the wait extends too long, men and women both will shed their inhibitions and find alternatives, which he witnessed once coincidentally at a concert held in conjunction with a convention for his industry, Ragains said.
“You’ve got to do what you got to do,” he said. “You can’t just not go to the bathroom.”
Before he bought King’s Thrones, Ragains held a series of lucrative jobs in oil fields, logging and manufacturing. He also owned a business that cut brush along public right of ways. While home in in Kamiah, where he lived at the time, he mistakenly thought he had been laid off from work in the Prudhoe Bay oil fields in Alaska. And then he overheard a conversation about King’s Thrones struggling.
Intrigued, he drove to the business. In minutes, he identified at least two of the problems and decided to buy it on the spot.
Hundreds of its 500 portable toilets were sitting in the yard, not deployed at events or construction sites making money, he said.
When he entered the office, five staff members were doing tasks that should have been handled by far fewer people, Ragains said.
“I knew I could work seven days a week,” he said.
It took more than elbow grease to turn it around. Initially his efforts were complicated by his absence. His bosses in Prudhoe Bay called less than a month after he acquired King’s Thrones, where business was slow enough that he accepted their offer to return.
But soon he found his footing. Colleagues he met at industry events from other parts of the country gave him important insight.
They taught him how to service portable restrooms faster. A woman who had recently sold her portable restroom business worked at King’s Thrones for a short time to instruct employees. That time savings bolstered his bottom line.
“When my customers open the toilets, they look great,” Ragains said. “It takes a long time to get employees that will do that.”
What happens after his staff leaves is unpredictable, but he’s learned how to navigate that challenge too.
Vandals have destroyed toilets by burning them and pushing them into waterways.
“If the toilet isn’t there when you go to retrieve it, it’s on the customer’s bill,” he said. “It’s right on the contract.”
He upgraded equipment, added more portable restrooms and began offering installation of temporary fencing, something needed to secure construction sites or help turn public spaces into temporary event venues.
He replaced a single truck with a tank to transport human waste with two larger such trucks. That allows King’s Thrones to empty more septic tanks or portable restrooms on a single trip, another approach that helps the business stay in the black.
And he invested millions of dollars to construct a plant that treats human waste on his site in a process that mirrors what municipalities do. The price of handling it in-house is significantly less than delivering it to a municipal facility, which is what he would be required to do otherwise. The biosolids left at the end go into compost.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, King’s Thrones was listed as an essential business. Almost as important, Ragains said he had a large inventory of toilet paper.
The emphasis on hand-washing was so great that even ventures with plenty of indoor restrooms such as supermarkets and hospitals rented mobile sinks from King’s Thrones.
Now that the pandemic is ending, business is so strong that one of the only factors preventing him from expanding more is the worker shortage.
“People are going back to work and it’s getting even better,” he said. “But I don’t know where the employees are.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.