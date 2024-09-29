Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessOctober 13, 2024

The L-C Valley century club

Lewiston-Clarkston businesses that have been around for more than 100 years were honored this past week

A.L. "Butch" Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings and former editor and publisher of the Lewiston Tribune, speaks during a panel with, from left, Don McQuary, with Stonebraker McQuary Insurance; Mike Haines, with The Diamond Shop; and Shawn Sullivan, with American Insurance, during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston celebrating 100-year-old businesses. The 100-year-old businesses included the Lewiston Tribune, Hahn Supply, American Insurance, Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home, The Diamond Shop, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, The Lewiston Rotary, The Owl Pharmacies, Erb’s ACE Hardware, Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Avista Utilities, YWCA, Northwest Children’s Home, Martin Insurance, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Wasem’s Pharmacy and Home Medical.
A.L. "Butch" Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings and former editor and publisher of the Lewiston Tribune, speaks during a panel with, from left, Don McQuary, with Stonebraker McQuary Insurance; Mike Haines, with The Diamond Shop; and Shawn Sullivan, with American Insurance, during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston celebrating 100-year-old businesses. The 100-year-old businesses included the Lewiston Tribune, Hahn Supply, American Insurance, Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home, The Diamond Shop, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, The Lewiston Rotary, The Owl Pharmacies, Erb’s ACE Hardware, Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Avista Utilities, YWCA, Northwest Children’s Home, Martin Insurance, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Wasem’s Pharmacy and Home Medical.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Representatives from 100-year-old businesses in the valley stand for a photo during a chamber of commerce event celebrating 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.
Representatives from 100-year-old businesses in the valley stand for a photo during a chamber of commerce event celebrating 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People attend a chamber of commerce event celebrating 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.
People attend a chamber of commerce event celebrating 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Linnea Noreen is seen through balloons spelling out "100" during a chamber of commerce event celebrates 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.
Linnea Noreen is seen through balloons spelling out "100" during a chamber of commerce event celebrates 100-year-old businesses Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
Putting the yum in smoothies and more: New Pullman eatery offers healthy options
BusinessSep. 29
Putting the yum in smoothies and more: New Pullman eatery offers healthy options
The best of the 1970s: The Hilltop gets a Grangeville revival
BusinessSep. 1
The best of the 1970s: The Hilltop gets a Grangeville revival
Executives confident Boeing will have big turnaround
BusinessAug. 4
Executives confident Boeing will have big turnaround
Family friendly
BusinessAug. 4
Family friendly
Biz Bits: Hills Valley Floral blooms under new ownership
BusinessJuly 7
Biz Bits: Hills Valley Floral blooms under new ownership
BIZ BITS: Customers double as chefs at new Asian restaurant in Moscow
BusinessJune 9
BIZ BITS: Customers double as chefs at new Asian restaurant in Moscow
BIZ BITS: Rivaura banks on its own grapes after cold snap
BusinessJune 2
BIZ BITS: Rivaura banks on its own grapes after cold snap
BIZ BITS: Yoga for all at Lewiston studio
BusinessMay 26
BIZ BITS: Yoga for all at Lewiston studio
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy