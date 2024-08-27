The L-C Valley century club

A.L. "Butch" Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings and former editor and publisher of the Lewiston Tribune, speaks during a panel with, from left, Don McQuary, with Stonebraker McQuary Insurance; Mike Haines, with The Diamond Shop; and Shawn Sullivan, with American Insurance, during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston celebrating 100-year-old businesses. The 100-year-old businesses included the Lewiston Tribune, Hahn Supply, American Insurance, Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home, The Diamond Shop, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, The Lewiston Rotary, The Owl Pharmacies, Erb’s ACE Hardware, Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Avista Utilities, YWCA, Northwest Children’s Home, Martin Insurance, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Wasem’s Pharmacy and Home Medical. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune