SEATTLE — Just how much new construction is necessary to meet the region’s housing shortage? King County would need to see nearly 17,000 new homes built every year for the next two decades to keep up with demand, according to new state projections.

And clearing the way for private developers to build thousands more market-rate homes won’t be enough to meet that need. More than half of the new homes need to be affordable to people making less than 50% of area median income, or $45,300 for a single person in King County, the state Department of Commerce said Thursday.