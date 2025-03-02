Transition time at popular Clarkston brewery

The new owner of Riverport Brewery in Clarkston plans to reopen the business in a couple of months when he has finished remodeling and secured licenses required to operate the beer tasting room.

Pete and Nancy Broyles sold the venture they founded in 2008 to Sam and Marla Worrell, the owners of Roosters and Hazel’s Good Eats in Clarkston.

The transaction includes the business, but not the building, which is leased from the Port of Clarkston, said Pete Broyles.

The name of the business is going to change to Riverport Brews, Worrell said in an email, noting that the acquisition is an expansion. Roosters and Hazel’s Good Eats will continue to be open.

“We are still in the planning phases (for Riverport),” Worrell said. “We will freshen the taproom up a little bit and continue to brew the same great beers that Pete made while adding others in the future.”

Bars and restaurants throughout the region serve Riverport’s beers through agreements Broyles made with two area Budweiser distributors.

“The one we sold the most of was River Rat Red,” Broyles said. “It was a little darker color than a light beer, but it didn’t have the heavy flavor of a stout or an Indian pale ale. It was just a nice, easy-drinking, smooth beer.”

Another big seller was its 5/5 Pepper Beer that Broyles made one year as a Cinco de Mayo special.

The pale ale infused with jalapenos and serrano peppers went over so well that it became an annual tradition.

The popularity of Riverport’s beers along with the tasting room’s laid-back, friendly atmosphere turned it into a well-liked gathering spot.

It didn’t serve food, but customers could bring their own meals or order from restaurants. An event room was a setting for everything from birthday parties to yoga classes.

But in the last five years, a lot has changed for the Broyles. During COVID-19, Washington state’s restrictions were stricter than Idaho’s. Many customers preferred going out in Idaho where they didn’t have to wear face masks, Broyles said.

Business has rebounded at Riverport, but wasn’t as strong as it was before the pandemic, Broyles said.