Lewiston Tribune selects new newsroom leader

Matt Baney, a Lewiston native who started working for the Lewiston Tribune when he was 19, was recently named the newspaper’s managing editor.

Baney had served as the interim managing editor since April, when Craig Clohessy retired from the position. Baney will oversee a newsroom staff of about 25 full- and part-time employees that produces the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

“This is a challenging time in the newspaper business, but also an exciting time,” Baney said. “We are still committed to producing a robust print edition for our longtime subscribers, but we’re also trying to bring new readers into the fold with a more engaging online offering.”

Baney is an outstanding person who understands that the Tribune and the Daily News belong to the readers and the communities they serve, said Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune and Daily News.

He has the fiber and journalistic foundation to lead the Tribune and Daily News newsrooms into the future, Alford said.

“Most importantly, (Baney) has the passion,” Alford said. “He has the passion and curiosity to explore the new information ecosystem to be there for all readers and media types, while respecting the past. We’re excited to see where he takes us in this fast-moving world of journalism.”

Baney is one of three individuals in the newsroom serving in new management positions.

Following Clohessy’s retirement, Jennifer Ladwig became the Tribune’s city editor and Trevan Pixley, a sports writer, switched to online editor, which is a new position.

Baney brings more than a quarter century of experience to his role as managing editor.

Baney, 46, started at the Tribune as a part-time sports reporter in 1997. He became a full-time sports reporter in 2002, sports editor in 2009, assistant city editor in 2019 and city editor in 2021.

During that time, he worked with and learned from three managing editors of the Tribune, Clohessy (2017-2024), Doug Bauer (2010-2017) and Paul Emerson (1981-2010).

“I’m very proud to work for an independent newspaper that has faithfully served our region for 132 years,” he said. “So many talented staffers over the years have made the Trib what it is, and our current staff is working to carry on that legacy.”

Baney graduated from Lewiston High in 1996 and Lewis-Clark State College in 2001. After graduating from LCSC, he was briefly employed by the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader as a sports writer before returning to the Tribune.

Baney and his wife, Sarah, reside in Lewiston with their two children, Miles, 14, and Lucy, 10.

Craft business opens in Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE – A vacant building in Grangeville has been transformed into a business where customers can buy gifts, tap into their creativity, order custom goods and relax over espresso drinks.

The Crafty Hide Away is at 111 W. Main St., said Heidi Brown, the business’s owner.

It’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Disney-themed purses, lanyards, wallets and belts as well as candles and a line of lighted scenes on canvas are among the gift items the shop stocks, Brown said.

A crafting section sells supplies such as paints, glitter and scrapbook paper and has a space where up to 32 people can work on their projects. That area can be reserved by crafting clubs for gatherings or vendors to teach classes.

The store also completes orders for clothing where it transfers pictures to the garments using a technique called direct to film and three-dimensional printing.

An espresso bar specializing in drinks made from DOMA Coffee Roasting Company beans with a seating area is in another part of the store.

The business is a family venture. Brown’s late husband, Brian Brown, was deeply involved in opening the store, helping develop its strategy, designing and completing much of the renovation of the space.

Their children, Kayle Brown and Cody Brown, work at The Crafty Hide Away. Kayle Brown manages the espresso bar and Cody Brown handles the direct-to-film orders and three-dimensional printing.

Brown’s position at The Crafty Hide Away is one of three jobs she holds. She is also a licensed tax preparer at H & R Block and an assistant director at the Grangeville Centennial Library.