BusinessDecember 1, 2024

TriState Health receives performance leadership award and technology team award

Elaine Williams
story image illustation
People walk through the lobby of the new TriState Health Inpatient and Dietary Wing on Friday, May 19 in Clarkston. The wing is scheduled to open after a two-month delay.
People walk through the lobby of the new TriState Health Inpatient and Dietary Wing on Friday, May 19 in Clarkston. The wing is scheduled to open after a two-month delay.August Frank/Tribune

TriState Health in Clarkston recently received two honors.

One was a 2024 performance leadership award for excellence in outcomes from The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The other was the OnCon Top 100 Technology Team Award.

The performance leadership award goes to rural hospitals in the 75th percentile or above in quality, outcomes and patient perspective, according to a news release from TriState.

The award “reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire team to delivering exceptional care through innovation,” said Kym Clift, TriState’s CEO in the news release.

The OnCon award was based on peer and community voting using criteria such as the impact a technology team has on its organization, its leadership and innovation, according to a news release from TriState.

