UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties

MOSCOW – A University of Idaho graduate has taken a position in a business that generates revenue for the school through promotions, sponsors and partnerships involving the institution’s athletic programs.

Katie Elliott is a general manager for Idaho Vandals Sports Properties, a part of Learfield, a company with ties to more than 1,200 collegiate institutions that is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for UI.

Companies can work with Elliott to use the Vandal sports brand in their marketing, she said.

T-shirt giveaways at Vandal sporting events, identification of potential customers through analyzing data of ticket buyers for games or appearances of Vandal athletes in advertising are examples of deals she brokers, Elliott said.