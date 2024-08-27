Sections
BusinessFebruary 23, 2025

Valley Vision hires investment growth director

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Bruce Larson
Bruce Larson

A former employee of Renaissance Marine Group has taken a position at Valley Vision.

Bruce Larson is the investment growth director at Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group serving Nez Perce and Asotin counties. The organization’s focus is to attract businesses that sell products outside the area.

One of his responsibilities is to work closely with the board of Valley Vision to increase annual investment revenue to the group by $500,000, according to a Valley Vision newsletter.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“(Larson) is a respected business leader in the valley and brings valuable experience to our organization,” said Ann Watkins, Valley Vision’s board chairperson, in the newsletter.

Previously, Larson was director of sales and marketing at Renaissance Marine Group, a Clarkston boat builder, and spent 15 years as a certified public accountant.

Larson is one of three employees at Valley Vision. The others are Jerry Chavez, president and CEO, and Andrea Jolliff, office manager.

