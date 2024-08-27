Valley Vision hires investment growth director

A former employee of Renaissance Marine Group has taken a position at Valley Vision.

Bruce Larson is the investment growth director at Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group serving Nez Perce and Asotin counties. The organization’s focus is to attract businesses that sell products outside the area.

One of his responsibilities is to work closely with the board of Valley Vision to increase annual investment revenue to the group by $500,000, according to a Valley Vision newsletter.