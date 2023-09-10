Walmart cuts starting hourly pay for some

NEW YORK — Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, is making adjustments to its pay scale that will mean some new store workers, like those fetching online orders, begin at a lower hourly pay rate than they would have a few months ago.

The change, which became effective in July and was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, will create consistency in starting hourly pay across individual stores, said spokesperson Anne Hatfield, which will lead to improve staffing and customer service.

